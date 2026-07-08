ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did You Know Evil Dead Burn Star Luciane Buchanan's Journey Began Behind The Scenes On Evil Dead Rise?

Buchanan recently revealed on a podcast that she had actually worked as a crew member on Evil Dead Rise before becoming part of the cast in the franchise's newest chapter. The revelation surprised fans, especially because it meant she got a rare opportunity to observe the making of an Evil Dead film from behind the camera before stepping into one herself.

Hyderabad: For most actors, landing a role in a major horror franchise is a dream come true. For Luciane Buchanan, however, her journey with the Evil Dead universe began long before she appeared on screen. Two years after working behind the scenes on Evil Dead Rise, the actress is now front and centre as one of the terrifying Deadites in Evil Dead Burn, which releases in Indian theatres this Friday, July 10.

She also shared that while working on Evil Dead Rise, she learned from actress Alyssa Sutherland, who played one of the franchise's most memorable Deadites. Later, Buchanan even crossed paths with Evil Dead (2013) star Jane Levy on a red carpet, making her journey with the iconic horror series feel even more surreal.

Now, Buchanan takes on the role of Thya in Evil Dead Burn, the sixth film in the long-running Evil Dead franchise. Directed by Sebastien Vanicek, the supernatural horror film serves as a standalone sequel to Evil Dead (2013) and Evil Dead Rise (2023), while introducing an entirely new story and set of characters.

The film follows Alice, a grieving widow who seeks comfort with her late husband's family at their secluded home. Also caught in the nightmare are family outsider Thya and her boyfriend Joseph. What begins as a quiet family gathering soon turns into a horrifying fight for survival after the Book of the Dead unleashes evil forces that begin transforming everyone into bloodthirsty Deadites.

As Thya, Buchanan is expected to deliver one of the film's most physically demanding performances. The role required her to balance emotional vulnerability with the terrifying physicality that has become a trademark of the franchise's possessed characters. The film also stars Souheila Yacoub, Hunter Doohan, Tandi Wright, Errol Shand, George Pullar, Maude Davey and Greta Van Den Brink.