ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dolly Parton Had One Final Wish, Family Reveals What She Wanted After Death

The simple wish offered an intimate glimpse into the woman behind the larger-than-life image. Parton spent most of her career in dazzling clothes and under bright lights. Yet, in her final wish, she chose something much simpler and closer to her roots.

Seaver, who was Parton's head of security for more than two decades, shared the emotional detail in a video posted on her official Instagram account. He said Parton had spoken to him about her final resting place years ago. "Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest," he revealed.

Hyderabad: Country music legend Dolly Parton died at the age of 80 on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer, according to a newswire. Soon after her death was announced, her nephew Bryan Seaver revealed one of her final wishes. Parton wanted to be laid to rest in a "beautiful bed of plush cotton" after spending decades wearing her signature rhinestones and glamorous outfits.

Parton's death has also led to an outpouring of tributes from across the entertainment world. Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor remembered the singer and songwriter on social media. Priyanka shared a clip of Parton from an earlier interview. Along with it, she wrote, "You're never going anywhere... forever with us... rest in peace #DollyParton."

Priyanka Chopra Pays Tribute To Music Legend Dolly Parton (Photo: Instagram)

Kareena also shared several posts celebrating the late star. In one, she posted a picture of Parton with the words, "My Girl Love you forever My Diva." She also shared one of Parton's famous quotes: "The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you got to put up with the rain." Kareena captioned it, "Ufff Queen things." In another post, she shared a quote about creating a legacy that encourages others to dream, learn and do more. "Leader forever," she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Pays Tribute To Music Legend Dolly Parton (Photo: Instagram)

Parton's influence stretched far beyond country music. Born in Tennessee in 1946, she grew up in a large family and rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most recognisable entertainers in the world. Her career produced songs that became classics, including Jolene, 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You. The latter became an even bigger global hit after Whitney Houston recorded her version for The Bodyguard.

Kareena Kapoor Pays Tribute To Music Legend Dolly Parton (Photo: Instagram)

Parton was also a successful actor. She appeared in films such as 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Steel Magnolias. She also built a successful business empire and became known for her work as a philanthropist. One of her most important initiatives was the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which provides free books to children. Her charity work became as much a part of her public identity as her music.

Kareena Kapoor Pays Tribute To Music Legend Dolly Parton (Photo: Instagram)

In the months before her death, Parton had stepped back from touring amid health issues. During an appearance at Dollywood in March, she addressed her absence from the road and said she was taking care of her health. "I've had a few little health issues, and we're taking good care of them," she said at the time.

She also spoke about the loss of her husband, Carl Dean, who died in March 2025 at the age of 82. Parton said she had been "worn down and worn out grieving over" his death. Despite her health struggles, she insisted that retirement was not on her mind. "I ain't done, I ain't near done," Parton said, adding, "So, be ready for me."