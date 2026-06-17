ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did Tom Holland Just Confirm His Marriage To Zendaya? Here's What He Said

Now, Holland appears to have confirmed the news himself. During a recent interview with a news wire, the actor was asked whether he had to reassure family members after fake AI-generated wedding photos of him and Zendaya went viral online. Holland responded with a simple but telling remark: "No, because they were all there."

Speculation about the couple's relationship status has been circulating for months. Earlier this year, Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach sparked a frenzy when he claimed that the couple's wedding had already taken place. Since then, social media has been flooded with rumours, discussions and even AI-generated wedding photos showing the actors supposedly getting married in Italy.

Hyderabad: Tom Holland has finally put months of wedding rumours to rest. The Hollywood star has seemingly confirmed that he and his long-time partner Zendaya are officially married, delighting fans who have followed their love story since their Spider-Man days.

The statement immediately caught the attention of fans, as it strongly suggested that the couple had indeed tied the knot. However, Holland made it clear that he would not be sharing any additional details about the ceremony. When the interviewer attempted to get more information, the actor replied, "That's all you'll get on that."

The viral AI images had created widespread confusion earlier this year. While promoting her film The Drama, Zendaya addressed the fake wedding photos during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. She revealed that many people had mistaken the images for real photographs. "I was just out and about in real life and people were like, 'Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous'," Zendaya recalled, adding, "And I was like, 'Babe, they're AI. They're not real.'"

Despite keeping details of their marriage private, Holland spoke warmly about Zendaya and the role she plays in his life. Reflecting on their relationship, he said, "I found my person. She's my best friend." The actor added that having someone who understands the pressures of fame and the entertainment industry has been invaluable. "We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it's like to live this life," he said.

Tom Holland and Zendaya first met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming and have since become one of Hollywood's most loved couples. Over the years, they have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight while occasionally sharing glimpses of their bond.

On the professional front, both stars have an exciting year ahead. The pair will reunite on screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, scheduled for release next year. They are also part of acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated project The Odyssey. Recently, the couple made headlines after appearing together on a red carpet in Madrid, marking their first joint red-carpet appearance in four years.