ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Adopt His Mother's Surname? Here's What He Said About His Family

Thalapathy Vijay And His Son Jason ( Photo: IANS, IG )

Hyderabad: Rumours about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay's family have often made headlines, especially during his election campaign. Among them were reports claiming that his son, Jason Sanjay, had adopted his mother Sangeetha's surname. While neither Jason nor the family publicly responded to those claims at the time, the first-time filmmaker has now spoken about his father, the family's responsibility after Vijay's election victory, and the values he learned from him. During Vijay's campaign, several stories about his personal life circulated on social media. Speculation about his relationship with his wife, Sangeetha, actor Trisha, and his children frequently grabbed attention. Reports claiming that Jason had adopted his mother's surname also surfaced online. However, Jason has now chosen to speak about his family, not the rumours. In a recent interview with a newswire, Jason said Vijay's election victory has brought a greater responsibility for the entire family. Calling it a "historic revolution", Jason said the victory has given him, his sister and the rest of the family an important legacy to protect. He said they now have to be "extremely careful and cautious" because of the responsibility that comes with Vijay's new role.