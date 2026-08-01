Did Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Adopt His Mother's Surname? Here's What He Said About His Family
Amid reports of adopting his mother's surname, Jason Sanjay opened up about Vijay's guidance, family responsibility after the CM win, and handling public assumptions.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 1, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rumours about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay's family have often made headlines, especially during his election campaign. Among them were reports claiming that his son, Jason Sanjay, had adopted his mother Sangeetha's surname. While neither Jason nor the family publicly responded to those claims at the time, the first-time filmmaker has now spoken about his father, the family's responsibility after Vijay's election victory, and the values he learned from him.
During Vijay's campaign, several stories about his personal life circulated on social media. Speculation about his relationship with his wife, Sangeetha, actor Trisha, and his children frequently grabbed attention. Reports claiming that Jason had adopted his mother's surname also surfaced online. However, Jason has now chosen to speak about his family, not the rumours.
In a recent interview with a newswire, Jason said Vijay's election victory has brought a greater responsibility for the entire family. Calling it a "historic revolution", Jason said the victory has given him, his sister and the rest of the family an important legacy to protect. He said they now have to be "extremely careful and cautious" because of the responsibility that comes with Vijay's new role.
Jason also revealed that Vijay always encouraged him to create his own identity instead of depending on his father's fame. "He wanted me to build my own identity and name. He helped me as a father, but when it came to my career, he wanted me to learn things on my own. He never spoon-fed me," Jason said.
He also addressed the attention his family receives on social media. Without referring to any particular rumour, including the reports about his surname, Jason said people often make assumptions about them. "Some people encourage me, while others criticise our personalities and family. They make assumptions about us," he said.
Jason added that despite the constant public attention, he understands that being part of Vijay's family comes with both love and responsibility. The filmmaker also spoke about his close bond with his sister. He said she was the first person to hear the story of his directorial debut, Sigma, and has always given him honest feedback.
When asked if he would become an actor like his father, Jason said acting is not on his mind at present. However, he did not rule out the possibility of exploring it in the future. For now, his complete focus is on directing films. Jason Sanjay is set to make his directorial debut with Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. The makers are yet to announce the film's release date.