Did Satish Shah Die Of Kidney Failure? His Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Co-Star Rajesh Kumar Shares What Really Happened
Reports suggested that Satish Shah had died due to kidney failure, but actor Rajesh Kumar has now clarified the real cause of death.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 28, 2025 at 3:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Satish Shah, best known for his role of Indravadan Sarabhai on the 2004 television comedy show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, died on October 25 at the age of 74. Previous reports had indicated that the actor died after kidney failure; however, Rajesh Kumar, his co-actor from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has explained the reason that led to Satish's death.
In an interview with a newswire, Rajesh Kumar, who played Roshesh Sarabhai in the sitcom, disclosed that Satish Shah died of a heart attack and not due to kidney-related issues as reported earlier.
Rajesh informed, "I cannot explain to you how emotional the past 24-25 hours have been. It's very difficult to even express it. But I do want to clarify a few things about Satishji's passing. Yes, he did have a kidney issue, but he actually passed away due to a heart attack."
He further added, "He was at home, having lunch, and then he just... passed away. I wanted to clarify this because some reports are saying it was due to kidney problems. The kidney issue had already been dealt with; it was under control. Unfortunately, it was a sudden cardiac arrest that took him away."
Earlier, Shah's manager Ramesh Kadatala also shared similar details, confirming that the veteran actor collapsed while having lunch at home. "The ambulance took nearly half an hour to reach his residence, and by the time he was rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him dead," he said.
Satish Shah's funeral was held in Bandra, attended by several Bollywood and television celebrities who gathered to pay their final respects. Visuals from the cremation showed Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan, and Rajesh Kumar breaking down as they bid farewell to their beloved colleague. Filmmaker Farah Khan, comedian Johnny Lever, and veteran actor Suresh Oberoi were also among those present.
A prayer meet was organised on October 27 at Jalaram Hall in Juhu, where playback singer Sonu Nigam paid a musical tribute to the late actor. His soulful rendition of Mohammed Rafi's Tere Mere Sapne from Guide reportedly left the entire hall emotional. Satish's wife, Madhu Shah, who is battling Alzheimer's disease, was seen singing along.
Throughout his long and distinguished career, Satish Shah was a household name, both on TV and in Bollywood. Besides his appearances on TV in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, he was also seen in many blockbuster movies, such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Judwaa, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Main Hoon Na.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stars from the entire film fraternity, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Johny Lever, Ashoke Pandit, and Kajol, expressed their grief on social media and shared memories about the late actor.
