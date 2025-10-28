ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did Satish Shah Die Of Kidney Failure? His Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Co-Star Rajesh Kumar Shares What Really Happened

Hyderabad: Actor Satish Shah, best known for his role of Indravadan Sarabhai on the 2004 television comedy show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, died on October 25 at the age of 74. Previous reports had indicated that the actor died after kidney failure; however, Rajesh Kumar, his co-actor from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has explained the reason that led to Satish's death.

In an interview with a newswire, Rajesh Kumar, who played Roshesh Sarabhai in the sitcom, disclosed that Satish Shah died of a heart attack and not due to kidney-related issues as reported earlier.

Rajesh informed, "I cannot explain to you how emotional the past 24-25 hours have been. It's very difficult to even express it. But I do want to clarify a few things about Satishji's passing. Yes, he did have a kidney issue, but he actually passed away due to a heart attack."

He further added, "He was at home, having lunch, and then he just... passed away. I wanted to clarify this because some reports are saying it was due to kidney problems. The kidney issue had already been dealt with; it was under control. Unfortunately, it was a sudden cardiac arrest that took him away."