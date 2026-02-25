ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Suffer A Heart Attack? Here's What Director's Team Shares

Rumours claimed Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffered a heart attack on his birthday. But are these reports true? Here's what the director's team has shared.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : February 25, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST

|

Updated : February 25, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Rumours about filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffering a heart attack created concern on social media on February 24, which also marked his 63rd birthday. Some online posts stated that the director was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to a serious heart problem.

The news spread like wildfire on various platforms, and fans were left worried about his health. Some online posts even stated that he was under strict medical supervision. However, there was no official confirmation from the filmmaker or his team at the time the rumours began circulating.

Putting an end to the speculation, Bhansali's team has now clarified that the reports are completely false. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the team confirmed that the filmmaker did not suffer any heart attack and was not hospitalised for any serious health condition.

According to his team, Bhansali had only visited the hospital for a routine health check-up. They stated that he is absolutely fine, and there is no cause for concern regarding his health. The team also urged media outlets and the public not to spread unverified news and stated that the rumours had no credible source.

Sources close to the director also confirmed that his hospital visit was purely precautionary, as part of a regular medical examination that many individuals undertake from time to time.

Talking about Bhansali's professional life, the director is still quite active on the work front. The director, who has given many hits like Devdas, is currently occupied with his upcoming film Love & War. The flick stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

READ MORE

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Says Khamoshi's Failure Broke His Spirit: 'Seeing Those Empty Seats...'

Last Updated : February 25, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST

TAGGED:

SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI HOSPITALISED
SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI HEART ATTACK
SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI HEALTH UPDATE
SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI NEWS
SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.