Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Suffer A Heart Attack? Here's What Director's Team Shares
Rumours claimed Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffered a heart attack on his birthday. But are these reports true? Here's what the director's team has shared.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 25, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST|
Updated : February 25, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rumours about filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffering a heart attack created concern on social media on February 24, which also marked his 63rd birthday. Some online posts stated that the director was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to a serious heart problem.
The news spread like wildfire on various platforms, and fans were left worried about his health. Some online posts even stated that he was under strict medical supervision. However, there was no official confirmation from the filmmaker or his team at the time the rumours began circulating.
Putting an end to the speculation, Bhansali's team has now clarified that the reports are completely false. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the team confirmed that the filmmaker did not suffer any heart attack and was not hospitalised for any serious health condition.
According to his team, Bhansali had only visited the hospital for a routine health check-up. They stated that he is absolutely fine, and there is no cause for concern regarding his health. The team also urged media outlets and the public not to spread unverified news and stated that the rumours had no credible source.
Sources close to the director also confirmed that his hospital visit was purely precautionary, as part of a regular medical examination that many individuals undertake from time to time.
Talking about Bhansali's professional life, the director is still quite active on the work front. The director, who has given many hits like Devdas, is currently occupied with his upcoming film Love & War. The flick stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.
