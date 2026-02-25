ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Suffer A Heart Attack? Here's What Director's Team Shares

Hyderabad: Rumours about filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffering a heart attack created concern on social media on February 24, which also marked his 63rd birthday. Some online posts stated that the director was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to a serious heart problem.

The news spread like wildfire on various platforms, and fans were left worried about his health. Some online posts even stated that he was under strict medical supervision. However, there was no official confirmation from the filmmaker or his team at the time the rumours began circulating.

Putting an end to the speculation, Bhansali's team has now clarified that the reports are completely false. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the team confirmed that the filmmaker did not suffer any heart attack and was not hospitalised for any serious health condition.