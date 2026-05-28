ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did RJ Balaji 'Con' Suriya Into Doing Karuppu? Filmmaker Answers

Hyderabad: RJ Balaji is basking in the success of his latest release, Karuppu, starring Suriya. Two weeks into its theatrical run, the film’s worldwide gross collection has already crossed Rs 258 crore. For Suriya, who faced massive rejection with Kanguva, the strong reception for Karuppu has come as a huge relief. While fans are loving the film, there has also been chatter online that RJ Balaji “conned” Suriya into doing Karuppu.

In a recent interview, RJ Balaji addressed the claims about allegedly misleading Suriya into doing the film. The filmmaker said that he made exactly the same film that he narrated to Suriya and that the actor had insisted the script should not be changed after he agreed to it. Balaji said it was Suriya himself who wanted the film to be made exactly as narrated.

The claims about Balaji “conning” Suriya stem from the fact that Suriya has comparatively less screen time in the film than Balaji himself and veteran Malayalam actor Indrans. Addressing this, Balaji said, “People are saying, you know what, RJ Balaji conned Suriya, it's his film. I didn't have to do that. I told him (Suriya) exactly this film. And he said, 'Please shoot it the same way. Don't add or remove anything, because I already said okay to it.'"

Balaji also shared that Suriya's belief in the film gave him a lot of confidence. "I told the producers also, there is not one scene that I wrote extra for myself. If you take off one scene, it might look like a mindless entertainer or masala film. But if you remove even one scene, the film will not travel to the next. It is all connected.”