Did RJ Balaji 'Con' Suriya Into Doing Karuppu? Filmmaker Answers
Filmmaker RJ Balaji opens up on Suriya having comparatively less screen time in the film than him and veteran Malayalam actor Indrans in Karuppu.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 28, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST|
Updated : May 28, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: RJ Balaji is basking in the success of his latest release, Karuppu, starring Suriya. Two weeks into its theatrical run, the film’s worldwide gross collection has already crossed Rs 258 crore. For Suriya, who faced massive rejection with Kanguva, the strong reception for Karuppu has come as a huge relief. While fans are loving the film, there has also been chatter online that RJ Balaji “conned” Suriya into doing Karuppu.
In a recent interview, RJ Balaji addressed the claims about allegedly misleading Suriya into doing the film. The filmmaker said that he made exactly the same film that he narrated to Suriya and that the actor had insisted the script should not be changed after he agreed to it. Balaji said it was Suriya himself who wanted the film to be made exactly as narrated.
The claims about Balaji “conning” Suriya stem from the fact that Suriya has comparatively less screen time in the film than Balaji himself and veteran Malayalam actor Indrans. Addressing this, Balaji said, “People are saying, you know what, RJ Balaji conned Suriya, it's his film. I didn't have to do that. I told him (Suriya) exactly this film. And he said, 'Please shoot it the same way. Don't add or remove anything, because I already said okay to it.'"
Balaji also shared that Suriya's belief in the film gave him a lot of confidence. "I told the producers also, there is not one scene that I wrote extra for myself. If you take off one scene, it might look like a mindless entertainer or masala film. But if you remove even one scene, the film will not travel to the next. It is all connected.”
The filmmaker also credited everyone involved in the project, saying the film belongs as much to the team members as it does to him and the star cast. He added that he fought with the producer to include end credits acknowledging that filmmaking is teamwork, saying, “You can't make a film without a team.”
After the success of Karuppu, RJ Balaji is seemingly not in a hurry to roll out a sequel, though he already has an idea for a sequel, which would revolve around “God vs Politician.” However, given the recent political change and Vijay becoming the new Chief Minister with the people’s mandate, Balaji said the idea no longer feels relevant to the current political scenario in Tamil Nadu.
🥹🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/PjigPV890q— RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) May 27, 2026
Interestingly, before Suriya came on board, RJ Balaji had narrated Karuppu to Vijay, and it was initially expected to be the actor’s final film. Talking about this, Balaji said, “We had two or three meetings. It was supposed to be his last film. So there were a lot of discussions about politics and whether he should make this his final film or do another one. He also had another option with H. Vinoth.”
Following the release of Karuppu, Vijay congratulated the team for the strong performance at the box office, while his final outing, Jana Nayagan directed by H. Vinoth has been stuck in the certification process for five months now.
Written and directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu also stars Trisha Krishnan, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi, and Supreeth Reddy in crucial roles. The music for the film has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.