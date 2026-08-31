ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did Ram Gopal Varma Take A Dig At Yash's Toxic? His Latest Post Praising Dhurandhar Has Fans Wondering

Hyderabad: Did filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma take an indirect dig at Yash's latest release Toxic while showering praise on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar? A recent post by the filmmaker has sparked this discussion online.

The comparison between Toxic and Dhurandhar: The Revenge began even before the films reached theatres. Both were initially supposed to release on the same date in March. However, the makers of Toxic later pushed the film's release. Despite the two films no longer clashing at the box office, comparisons between them have continued.

Amid this, Ram Gopal Varma took to his X handle to share his thoughts on Dhurandhar. The filmmaker praised director Aditya Dhar for creating characters that feel believable and rooted in reality. However, while appreciating the Ranveer Singh-starrer, RGV also criticised another kind of filmmaking without naming any particular movie. This is where his post caught attention.

RGV said that one of the biggest strengths of Dhurandhar is that the story does not revolve entirely around its hero. He pointed out that the lead character is not always shown as larger than life or superior to everyone around him. Instead, the character is allowed to make mistakes, remain silent, and even appear less important than other people in certain situations.

The filmmaker also praised the importance given to supporting characters in the film. He said they do not seem like people who exist only to help the hero's story move forward.

"They feel like people who would still be there whether the hero was there or not. You are not waiting for the next elevation shot. You are staying because the people on screen make you stay by becoming immersive," RGV wrote.

He then appeared to take a dig at films that focus more on presenting the hero as a larger-than-life figure than building strong characters and a solid story. Without taking the name of any film, RGV wrote, "The other films swagger. Have fog and slow motion that lasts longer than the characters' inner lives."