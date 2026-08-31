Did Ram Gopal Varma Take A Dig At Yash's Toxic? His Latest Post Praising Dhurandhar Has Fans Wondering
Ram Gopal Varma's praise for Dhurandhar and criticism of style-driven films sparks speculation that he indirectly took a dig at Yash's Toxic.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 31, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Did filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma take an indirect dig at Yash's latest release Toxic while showering praise on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar? A recent post by the filmmaker has sparked this discussion online.
The comparison between Toxic and Dhurandhar: The Revenge began even before the films reached theatres. Both were initially supposed to release on the same date in March. However, the makers of Toxic later pushed the film's release. Despite the two films no longer clashing at the box office, comparisons between them have continued.
Amid this, Ram Gopal Varma took to his X handle to share his thoughts on Dhurandhar. The filmmaker praised director Aditya Dhar for creating characters that feel believable and rooted in reality. However, while appreciating the Ranveer Singh-starrer, RGV also criticised another kind of filmmaking without naming any particular movie. This is where his post caught attention.
What every film maker should understand from #dhurandhar is that it is full of living, breathing characters who seem as real as you and me sitting and watching in the theatre, hence making it highly relatable. Satya is about gangsters, but be it Bhiku Matre, Kallu Mama or Vakil…— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 31, 2026
RGV said that one of the biggest strengths of Dhurandhar is that the story does not revolve entirely around its hero. He pointed out that the lead character is not always shown as larger than life or superior to everyone around him. Instead, the character is allowed to make mistakes, remain silent, and even appear less important than other people in certain situations.
The filmmaker also praised the importance given to supporting characters in the film. He said they do not seem like people who exist only to help the hero's story move forward.
"They feel like people who would still be there whether the hero was there or not. You are not waiting for the next elevation shot. You are staying because the people on screen make you stay by becoming immersive," RGV wrote.
He then appeared to take a dig at films that focus more on presenting the hero as a larger-than-life figure than building strong characters and a solid story. Without taking the name of any film, RGV wrote, "The other films swagger. Have fog and slow motion that lasts longer than the characters' inner lives."
His comments have led to speculation that he may have been referring to Toxic. The Yash-starrer has received mixed-to-negative reactions from a section of the audience and critics, with some questioning its screenplay, pacing and heavy dependence on style and hero elevation.
Reacting to his post, a social media user commented, "He is not wrong. Couldn’t connect with any characters in Toxic." Another wrote, "Yes sir, in #TOXIC, that realism and connection are missing; the audience is not feeling any emotion. The characters and emotions feel totally artificial in Toxic, and the dialogues are worse; they are not flowing naturally like in Animal, and Telugu dubbing is very funny."
Yes sir, In #TOXIC, that realism and connection are missing audience is not feeling any emotion . The characters and emotions feel totally artificial in toxic and the dialogues are worse they are not flowing naturally like in animal and telugu dubbing is very funny— Ajay (@Ajay77444968) August 31, 2026
RGV further said that violence works better in a story when it has consequences for the characters. Praising Dhurandhar, he wrote that the violence in the film changes the people involved and affects what happens next. He then criticised films where action scenes are used mainly to create excitement around the hero.
"In the other films, violence is just a spectacle minus context. Attitude is the plot. Style arrives first and then searches for a reason," he wrote.
The director also spoke about the difference between remembering a character and simply remembering a star's screen presence. According to him, audiences should know who a character really is by the end of a film, rather than only remembering his hairstyle, walk or famous dialogue.
Although RGV never named Toxic in his post, his remarks have raised questions about whether the filmmaker was indirectly comparing the Yash-starrer with Dhurandhar.
For the unversed, Toxic was originally supposed to clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge in March. The film was later postponed due to the West Asian conflict, which affected its release plans in the Middle East. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic finally arrived in theatres last week and reportedly collected Rs 285 crore worldwide within five days.
Toxic is about a ruthless gangster named Raya who builds a violent crime and drug empire in post-colonial Goa alongside his sister Ganga. His life spirals through betrayals, rivalries, and a deeply troubled relationship with a past lover and his son. The story ultimately reveals a dark psychological battle over inherited trauma and the heavy price of power.
The film stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.