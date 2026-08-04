ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did Preity Zinta Date Australian Cricketer Brett Lee? Here's What He Finally Revealed

Hyderabad: There was a time when rumours about cricketers and Bollywood actors often grabbed headlines. One such rumour was about Australian cricketer Brett Lee and actor Preity Zinta. During the early years of the Indian Premier League (IPL), many believed the two were secretly dating. Years later, Brett Lee has finally addressed the speculation.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Brett Lee dismissed the long-standing rumours and made it clear that he never dated any Bollywood actor. "Here’s your scoop - I never dated a Bollywood actress," Brett said.

Speaking about Preity Zinta, he added, "Preity Zinta and I were, and still are, great friends. She was the boss of the Punjab team back then. She’s an incredibly smart woman, and I have a lot of respect for her. Stories like that never bothered me because I always knew the truth. People can speculate all they want, but I never let it affect me."

The rumours started during Brett Lee’s time with Punjab Kings, then known as Kings XI Punjab, between 2008 and 2011. Since Preity Zinta was one of the team’s co-owners, the two were often seen together at matches and promotional events. Their public appearances led to dating rumours, which became even stronger after they were spotted having a meal together at a restaurant in Mumbai.