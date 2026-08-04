Did Preity Zinta Date Australian Cricketer Brett Lee? Here's What He Finally Revealed
Did Preity Zinta date cricketer Brett Lee? The former Punjab Kings teammates were often linked during the IPL, and the fast bowler has finally spoken.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 4, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: There was a time when rumours about cricketers and Bollywood actors often grabbed headlines. One such rumour was about Australian cricketer Brett Lee and actor Preity Zinta. During the early years of the Indian Premier League (IPL), many believed the two were secretly dating. Years later, Brett Lee has finally addressed the speculation.
In a recent interview with a newswire, Brett Lee dismissed the long-standing rumours and made it clear that he never dated any Bollywood actor. "Here’s your scoop - I never dated a Bollywood actress," Brett said.
Speaking about Preity Zinta, he added, "Preity Zinta and I were, and still are, great friends. She was the boss of the Punjab team back then. She’s an incredibly smart woman, and I have a lot of respect for her. Stories like that never bothered me because I always knew the truth. People can speculate all they want, but I never let it affect me."
The rumours started during Brett Lee’s time with Punjab Kings, then known as Kings XI Punjab, between 2008 and 2011. Since Preity Zinta was one of the team’s co-owners, the two were often seen together at matches and promotional events. Their public appearances led to dating rumours, which became even stronger after they were spotted having a meal together at a restaurant in Mumbai.
At the time, Preity had also denied the reports. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, she wrote, "I think being romantically linked to Brett every year is outdated and stale news now! So sorry to say folks NO NEWS here! FRIENDS yeesss."
Over the years, both Brett and Preity have moved on with their personal lives. Brett married Elizabeth Kemp in 2006, and the couple later separated before officially divorcing in 2009. He married Lana Anderson in 2014, and they have two children together.
Preity, on the other hand, was also linked to businessman Ness Wadia, who was the co-owner of Punjab Kings. She later married Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles in 2016. In 2021, the couple welcomed twins through surrogacy.
Speaking of Preity Zinta’s professional endeavours, she is set to return to the big screen with Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film also stars Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. She will also be seen in Kunal Kemmu’s upcoming film Vibe.