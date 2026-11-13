Did Michael Jackson Biopic Erase Choreographer Who Contributed Hugely To Thriller?
Released earlier this year, Michael Jackson biopic now sparks controversy over Thriller choreographer credit.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 13, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: A new claim has brought back an old debate about who should get credit for those iconic steps in Michael Jackson's Thriller. In the title tracks, MJ in a red jacket leads a group of zombies through the night.
The latest stir around Thriller stems from choreographer Vincent Paterson's remarks in a recent interview. Paterson worked on Thriller as an assistant choreographer. Paterson in the interview claimed that the Thriller was result of huge contribution by choreographer Michael Peters. According to him, Jackson wasn't alone who created this title track of the album which released in 1983. He made the claim after watching the new Jackson biopic Michael which released in April this year. He says that the biographical drama shows Jackson creating the dance by himself, which according to him is incorrect.
"Michael Peters, not Michael Jackson, created the choreography for Thriller based on his ideas," Paterson said in a recent interview. "The film wiped Michael Peters, who was a great mentor, from history and I just don't want his name to be forgotten."
Peters was a dancer from Brooklyn who built his career in modern dance and Broadway. In 1982, he won a Tony Award for Best Choreography for the musical Dreamgirls. He later worked with Diana Ross, Lionel Richie and Donna Summer.
His two most famous works were with Jackson. First was Beat It in 1983, followed by Thriller nine months later. For Thriller, Peters won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Choreography. He also appears in the video as one of the zombies.
Interestingly, Jackson himself did speak about collaborating with Peters on Thriller. "I got in a room with Michael Peters, and he and I together kind of imagined how these zombies move by making faces in the mirror." He further said, "So he (Peters) and I collaborated and we both choreographed the piece and I thought it should start like that kind of thing and go into this jazzy kind of step, you know. Kind of gruesome things like that, not too much ballet or whatever."
The makers of MJ biopic have not publicly responded to Paterson's claim. The film presents Jackson as the driving force behind the Thriller video project.
Peters passed away on August 29, 1994, at the age of 46. Coincidentally, August 29 is also Michael Jackson's birthday.