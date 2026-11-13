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Did Michael Jackson Biopic Erase Choreographer Who Contributed Hugely To Thriller?

Michael Jackson Biopic Sparks Controversy Over Thriller Choreographer Credit ( Photo: Thriller Poster )

Hyderabad: A new claim has brought back an old debate about who should get credit for those iconic steps in Michael Jackson's Thriller. In the title tracks, MJ in a red jacket leads a group of zombies through the night.

The latest stir around Thriller stems from choreographer Vincent Paterson's remarks in a recent interview. Paterson worked on Thriller as an assistant choreographer. Paterson in the interview claimed that the Thriller was result of huge contribution by choreographer Michael Peters. According to him, Jackson wasn't alone who created this title track of the album which released in 1983. He made the claim after watching the new Jackson biopic Michael which released in April this year. He says that the biographical drama shows Jackson creating the dance by himself, which according to him is incorrect.

"Michael Peters, not Michael Jackson, created the choreography for Thriller based on his ideas," Paterson said in a recent interview. "The film wiped Michael Peters, who was a great mentor, from history and I just don't want his name to be forgotten." Peters was a dancer from Brooklyn who built his career in modern dance and Broadway. In 1982, he won a Tony Award for Best Choreography for the musical Dreamgirls. He later worked with Diana Ross, Lionel Richie and Donna Summer.