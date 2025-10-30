ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did Mahima Chaudhry Tie The Knot With Sanjay Mishra? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video

The video, widely circulated on social media, shows Mahima smiling and laughing with Sanjay while posing for the paparazzi. The two appear to be a newlywed couple, surrounded by people offering congratulations. Mahima, ever graceful, even told the paps to "have sweets before leaving," adding to the confusion among her fans.

Hyderabad: The internet went into a frenzy after a video of actor Mahima Chaudhry dressed in a stunning red bridal outfit surfaced online. In the viral clip, the Pardes star is seen posing lovingly with veteran actor Sanjay Mishra, leaving fans wondering if the 52-year-old actor secretly got married again?

Soon after, speculations began flooding the internet, with many believing that Mahima had tied the knot for the second time. However, the truth is far from what it seems. It has now been confirmed that Mahima and Sanjay have not married in real life. The video was part of a promotional campaign for their upcoming film, Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shaadi (translated as Durlabh Prasad's Second Marriage).

The duo appeared in wedding attire as part of a creative promotional event to generate buzz for the movie. The film's motion poster had already hinted at its theme surrounding a middle-aged man embarking on a second marriage. Mahima herself shared the poster on her social media handle, writing, "The bride has been found, now get ready because the wedding procession will be leaving soon… from theaters near or far."

Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the comedy-drama stars Sanjay as a 50-year-old man navigating life after remarriage, while Mahima plays his new bride. The cast also features young talents Vyom and Palak Lalwani in supporting roles. The promotional strategy, showing the lead pair dressed as bride and groom, has clearly worked, as the internet can't stop talking about the "wedding."

On the work front, Mahima has made a strong comeback to Bollywood. She appeared in Signature last year, and was also seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency and the Ibrahim Ali Khan–Khushi Kapoor-starrer Nadaniyaan. With Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shaadi, she is ready to entertain audiences once again in a fresh, lighthearted avatar.