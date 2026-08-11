ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Seems To Be A Pattern': Did Farhan Akhtar Take A Jibe At Ranveer Singh Over His Don 3 Exit?

Did Farhan Akhtar Take A Jibe At Ranveer Singh Over His Don 3 Exit? ( Photo: IANS/ ANI )

Hyderabad: Farhan Akhtar appears to have taken a playful dig at Ranveer Singh while recalling an actor's last-minute decision to leave his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. The filmmaker's comment about such exits being a "pattern nowadays" was widely seen as a reference to Ranveer's decision to walk away from Don 3. Farhan was speaking about Dil Chahta Hai as the film recently completed 25 years. During an interaction with a newswire, he recalled how Saif Ali Khan almost left the film just days before shooting was scheduled to begin. According to Farhan, Saif faced a date problem after the schedule of another film he was supposed to work on changed. The actor was therefore in a difficult position and eventually decided to leave Dil Chahta Hai, despite attempts to convince him to stay. For Farhan, the situation was extremely difficult because he had always seen Saif as the right actor for the part. Recalling the moment, he said it felt like his "head was destroyed" and described Saif's possible exit as a "true heartbreak". It was while discussing this incident that Farhan brought up another actor leaving a project shortly before filming. Without naming Ranveer, he said the situation happened "a month away from filming", adding that it "seems to be a pattern nowadays".