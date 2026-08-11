'Seems To Be A Pattern': Did Farhan Akhtar Take A Jibe At Ranveer Singh Over His Don 3 Exit?
Farhan Akhtar appeared to take a swipe at Ranveer Singh while discussing his Don 3 exit, calling it 'a pattern'.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 11, 2026 at 10:15 AM IST
Hyderabad: Farhan Akhtar appears to have taken a playful dig at Ranveer Singh while recalling an actor's last-minute decision to leave his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. The filmmaker's comment about such exits being a "pattern nowadays" was widely seen as a reference to Ranveer's decision to walk away from Don 3.
Farhan was speaking about Dil Chahta Hai as the film recently completed 25 years. During an interaction with a newswire, he recalled how Saif Ali Khan almost left the film just days before shooting was scheduled to begin. According to Farhan, Saif faced a date problem after the schedule of another film he was supposed to work on changed. The actor was therefore in a difficult position and eventually decided to leave Dil Chahta Hai, despite attempts to convince him to stay.
For Farhan, the situation was extremely difficult because he had always seen Saif as the right actor for the part. Recalling the moment, he said it felt like his "head was destroyed" and described Saif's possible exit as a "true heartbreak". It was while discussing this incident that Farhan brought up another actor leaving a project shortly before filming. Without naming Ranveer, he said the situation happened "a month away from filming", adding that it "seems to be a pattern nowadays".
The interviewer laughed at the obvious reference, prompting Farhan to clarify that such situations do not happen only with him. He added that things like this can happen in the film industry. The remark comes amid the controversy surrounding Ranveer's exit from Don 3. Ranveer had been announced as the new face of the franchise after Shah Rukh Khan's earlier run as Don. However, reports later emerged that the actor had decided to walk away from the project shortly before filming was scheduled to begin.
The exit led to a public dispute between the actor and the makers. There were also reports of legal notices and discussions involving the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, or FWICE. Ranveer was reportedly willing to return the signing amount, while the makers were said to have sought compensation for losses linked to the film's pre-production work. The reported compensation amount was around Rs 45 crore.
The matter also reached FWICE. The film body had announced a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer over his decision to leave the project, but the directive was later revoked. FWICE also clarified that the actor had not been banned. Ranveer was also reported to have issued a legal notice to the film body. The actor himself has largely stayed away from publicly discussing the controversy, with communication on the matter coming through his spokesperson.
The filmmaker was speaking on the occasion of Dil Chahta Hai completing 25 years. The 2001 film, starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia, marked Farhan's directorial debut. The film went on to become a landmark in Hindi cinema, particularly for its modern take on friendship, relationships and life after graduation. It also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.