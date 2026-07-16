ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did Deepika Padukone Support Sonam Wangchuk? Here's The Truth Behind Viral 'Failed Leader' Screenshot

Hyderabad: As activist Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike, a screenshot claiming to show Deepika Padukone supporting him has gone viral on social media. The screenshot appears to be an Instagram Story from the actor, but did she really post it? Here’s what the facts show.

The viral screenshot started circulating on Wednesday. Several social media users claimed that Deepika had shared an Instagram Story in support of Sonam Wangchuk but deleted it just a few minutes later. It quickly spread across platforms, with many users sharing the screenshot as proof.

The screenshot shows what looks like Deepika reposting a post featuring Sonam Wangchuk with the words, “He is fasting. We are scrolling.” It also includes a caption allegedly written by the actor, which reads, “Why is no one speaking about this? We are living through the darkest hour of democracy. No matter how many films are made to glorify a failed leader, the reality remains unchanged.” However, there is no evidence that Deepika Padukone ever posted this Instagram Story.

Did Deepika Padukone Support Sonam Wangchuk? Here's The Truth Behind Viral 'Failed Leader' Screenshot (Photo: Instagram)

A check of Deepika’s verified Instagram account, along with archived records of her social media activity, shows no sign of the Story ever being published. There is also no credible source confirming that she shared and later deleted such a post.