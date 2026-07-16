Did Deepika Padukone Support Sonam Wangchuk? Here's The Truth Behind Viral 'Failed Leader' Screenshot
A viral screenshot claimed Deepika Padukone backed Sonam Wangchuk and criticised a "failed leader." Read on to know the truth behind the viral screenshot.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 16, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: As activist Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike, a screenshot claiming to show Deepika Padukone supporting him has gone viral on social media. The screenshot appears to be an Instagram Story from the actor, but did she really post it? Here’s what the facts show.
The viral screenshot started circulating on Wednesday. Several social media users claimed that Deepika had shared an Instagram Story in support of Sonam Wangchuk but deleted it just a few minutes later. It quickly spread across platforms, with many users sharing the screenshot as proof.
The screenshot shows what looks like Deepika reposting a post featuring Sonam Wangchuk with the words, “He is fasting. We are scrolling.” It also includes a caption allegedly written by the actor, which reads, “Why is no one speaking about this? We are living through the darkest hour of democracy. No matter how many films are made to glorify a failed leader, the reality remains unchanged.” However, there is no evidence that Deepika Padukone ever posted this Instagram Story.
A check of Deepika’s verified Instagram account, along with archived records of her social media activity, shows no sign of the Story ever being published. There is also no credible source confirming that she shared and later deleted such a post.
Based on the available evidence, the viral screenshot appears to have been digitally edited. At present, there is nothing to suggest that Deepika posted the IG Story. The claim circulating on social media is false.
This is not the first time the actor has been linked to a fake social media post. Earlier this year, a fabricated screenshot claiming to show Deepika reviewing Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge also went viral. That claim was later found to be false after no trace of the post was found on her official account.
Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike has entered its 19th day. He joined the protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 28. The protest, which began on June 6, is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET examination.
Concern over Wangchuk’s health has been growing. According to doctors, he remains “very weak” and is under constant medical supervision. His weight has dropped to 57.15 kg, a loss of 8.9 kg since the hunger strike began.
The Delhi High Court is expected to hear a public interest litigation seeking urgent medical intervention, including hospital admission and treatment. Despite growing concern and appeals from political leaders and members of the film industry, Wangchuk has said he will continue his fast. He has also urged people to question why the government is not holding talks with the protestors.