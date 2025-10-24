ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did Deepika Padukone Really React To Prabhas' Spirit Audio Teaser? Truth Behind The Viral Post Inside

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Marking Prabhas' 46th birthday on Thursday, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveiled the first audio teaser of his much-awaited film Spirit. The one-minute "sound story" was released in five Indian languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, offering a glimpse into the film's intense world. The teaser opens with a conversation between a jailer and his assistant about an ex-cop currently under remand. As the jailer orders strict treatment, Prabhas' voice cuts in with the line, "Right from childhood, I have one bad habit." The clip hints at a gritty action drama centered on rage and redemption. Sharing the teaser, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Happy Birthday Prabhas anna. Presenting a 'SOUND-STORY' in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who's felt his (fire emoji) (sic)." The post quickly went viral, with fans hailing it as a unique promotional idea.