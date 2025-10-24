Did Deepika Padukone Really React To Prabhas' Spirit Audio Teaser? Truth Behind The Viral Post Inside
Sandeep Reddy Vanga shares an audio teaser from his film Spirt featuring Prabhas. A reaction from Deepika is going viral but here's what we found.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 24, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Marking Prabhas' 46th birthday on Thursday, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveiled the first audio teaser of his much-awaited film Spirit. The one-minute "sound story" was released in five Indian languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, offering a glimpse into the film's intense world.
The teaser opens with a conversation between a jailer and his assistant about an ex-cop currently under remand. As the jailer orders strict treatment, Prabhas' voice cuts in with the line, "Right from childhood, I have one bad habit." The clip hints at a gritty action drama centered on rage and redemption.
Happy Birthday Prabhas anna 🍾🤗😘 Presenting a 'SOUND-STORY' in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who’s felt his 🔥— Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) October 23, 2025
Sharing the teaser, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Happy Birthday Prabhas anna. Presenting a 'SOUND-STORY' in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who's felt his (fire emoji) (sic)." The post quickly went viral, with fans hailing it as a unique promotional idea.
Soon after the teaser dropped, a social media post began circulating, allegedly from actress Deepika Padukone. The message read, "I am sad but wonderful video Sandeep Reddy and happy birthday #Prabhas sir." Many fans believed the post to be genuine and assumed the actress was expressing her emotions about being replaced in the film by Triptii Dimri.
I am sad but wonderful video Sandeep Reddy and happy birthday #Prabhas sir. https://t.co/2r6CEWIT2V— Deepika Padukonnee (@DeepikaPandhuku) October 23, 2025
However, on closer inspection, the viral comment was found to be from an unverified account impersonating Deepika Padukone. The actress' official Instagram and X profiles showed no such post or reaction related to Spirit or Prabhas' birthday.
It was found that the handle behind the viral comment was fake. Deepika has remained silent on the film and has not shared any message regarding Sandeep Reddy Vanga's new project. For context, Padukone was earlier linked to Spirit and was reportedly in talks to star opposite Prabhas. But due to reported creative and scheduling issues, she exited the project. Triptii later replaced her as the leading lady.
Spirit marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Kanchana, and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, the film is slated for release in 2026.
