ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did Badshah Tie The Knot With Isha Rikhi? Viral Pics Say So

Singer-rapper Badshah ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Singer-rapper Badshah is once again in the spotlight, this time for his personal life. The artist is reportedly married to Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, after photos from what appears to be their wedding ceremony surfaced online and quickly went viral. The buzz began when pictures were shared by Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, on social media. The images show the couple dressed in traditional attire and taking part in wedding rituals along with close family members. In one of the photos, Badshah is seen wearing a kurta paired with a saafa, while Isha looks radiant in a red salwar suit with traditional bridal accessories like chooda and kaleera. Adding to the excitement, T-Series Vice President Pooja Singh Gujral also shared a heartfelt note celebrating the couple. She wrote, "My heart is full of happiness and tears (Khushi ke aansoon of course 😜)… My beautiful sister becomes the most beautiful bride… May you both have a life full of love and happiness." Her emotional message has only strengthened speculation that the two have indeed tied the knot.