Did Badshah Tie The Knot With Isha Rikhi? Viral Pics Say So
Badshah and Isha Rikhi's wedding photos have gone viral, sparking buzz online. Neither has confirmed the marriage, but family posts hint at celebrations.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 24, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Singer-rapper Badshah is once again in the spotlight, this time for his personal life. The artist is reportedly married to Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, after photos from what appears to be their wedding ceremony surfaced online and quickly went viral.
The buzz began when pictures were shared by Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, on social media. The images show the couple dressed in traditional attire and taking part in wedding rituals along with close family members. In one of the photos, Badshah is seen wearing a kurta paired with a saafa, while Isha looks radiant in a red salwar suit with traditional bridal accessories like chooda and kaleera.
Adding to the excitement, T-Series Vice President Pooja Singh Gujral also shared a heartfelt note celebrating the couple. She wrote, "My heart is full of happiness and tears (Khushi ke aansoon of course 😜)… My beautiful sister becomes the most beautiful bride… May you both have a life full of love and happiness." Her emotional message has only strengthened speculation that the two have indeed tied the knot.
However, it is important to note that neither Badshah nor Isha Rikhi has officially confirmed the marriage so far. This has left fans curious and guessing, even as the photos continue to circulate widely across social media platforms. Many on social media are also speculating that the viral wedding photos could be AI-generated, adding further confusion around the rumours.
Badshah and Isha have reportedly been in a relationship for nearly four years. According to reports, the two met at a party through mutual friends, and their bond gradually turned into a serious relationship. Over time, they have managed to keep most of their personal life private, which makes this sudden wave of wedding pictures even more surprising for fans.
For those unfamiliar, Isha Rikhi began her acting career with the Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De in 2013 and later appeared in Bollywood film Nawabzaade. She has built a steady presence in regional cinema over the years.
On the other hand, this would mark a new chapter in Badshah's life after his previous marriage to Jasmine Masih. The two separated in 2020 but continue to co-parent their daughter. In a past interview to a newswire, Badshah had spoken about the separation, saying, "We both tried everything… we separated because it was not healthy for our child." As of now, fans are eagerly waiting for an official statement from the couple.
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