Did Amitabh Bachchan Bring Luck To Team India By Not Watching The T20 World Cup Final?

Hyderabad: The Indian team's win over New Zealand in the final match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup was celebrated throughout the country, with fans bursting crackers and sending congratulatory messages on social media. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan also became part of the national frenzy and posted a comical message, saying that the Indian team was able to win the tournament because he did not watch the match live.

The veteran actor posted a funny message on his social media handle X shortly after the match. In his post, Bachchan wrote, "T 5679 - I said I wouldn't watch, and they'd win! It happened!" His comment indicated that the decision to avoid the live show had contributed to the team's victory.

The remark made by the actor quickly went viral on the internet, with many people expressing their joy through the replies. Many people even made fun of the fact that Bachchan should avoid the match in the future, too, if it brings luck to the Indian team.

India's win came after a dominant performance against New Zealand in the final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The stadium was filled with around 1,00,000 people.

Batting first, India scored 255 for 5 in 20 overs, which is the highest score in the history of a T20 World Cup final. This put pressure on the New Zealand team in this high-stakes match, and the visitors failed miserably.