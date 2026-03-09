Did Amitabh Bachchan Bring Luck To Team India By Not Watching The T20 World Cup Final?
After India's T20 World Cup win over New Zealand, Amitabh Bachchan said that the team won because he didn't watch the match live.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 9, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian team's win over New Zealand in the final match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup was celebrated throughout the country, with fans bursting crackers and sending congratulatory messages on social media. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan also became part of the national frenzy and posted a comical message, saying that the Indian team was able to win the tournament because he did not watch the match live.
The veteran actor posted a funny message on his social media handle X shortly after the match. In his post, Bachchan wrote, "T 5679 - I said I wouldn't watch, and they'd win! It happened!" His comment indicated that the decision to avoid the live show had contributed to the team's victory.
T 5679 - कहा था नहीं देखूँगा तो जीत जाएँगे ! हो गया ! pic.twitter.com/JHgQyc2v2S— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2026
The remark made by the actor quickly went viral on the internet, with many people expressing their joy through the replies. Many people even made fun of the fact that Bachchan should avoid the match in the future, too, if it brings luck to the Indian team.
India's win came after a dominant performance against New Zealand in the final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The stadium was filled with around 1,00,000 people.
Batting first, India scored 255 for 5 in 20 overs, which is the highest score in the history of a T20 World Cup final. This put pressure on the New Zealand team in this high-stakes match, and the visitors failed miserably.
The Indian team's batters, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan, played a significant role in helping the hosts achieve this record score. They played around the park and took a listless Kiwi attack to task.
In reply, New Zealand was bundled out for just 59 with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah being the wrecker-in-chief. Sanju Samson, for his blistering knocks, was named the Player of the Series.
India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, became the first hosts to lift the title. They have now won the title thrice, the other two occasions being in 2007 and 2024.
Meanwhile, many other celebrities have extended their congratulations to the team for this remarkable victory. Among them was Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In a message posted on social media, he wrote, "What a comprehensive victory!! Well done to our men in blue!!! You guys are champions, and watching you on the field has made us all very proud. Take a bow. Jai Hind!"
Speaking of Amitabh Bachchan's professional endeavours, he is preparing for the release of his upcoming courtroom drama Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Nimrat Kaur in important roles.
Apart from this, Bachchan will also return as Ashwatthama in the sequel to the science fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The next instalment, currently referred to as Kalki 2, is expected to continue the story set in a futuristic world that blends mythology and science fiction.
