ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did Aditya Dhar Hint At Dhurandhar 3 With His 'Don't Leave Until Credits Roll' Request Ahead Of Sequel's Release?

Did Aditya Dhar Hint At Dhurandhar 3 ( Photo: ANI/ Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The buzz around Dhurandhar 2 has already reached a fever pitch, and now, filmmaker Aditya Dhar has added a fresh layer of intrigue with a cryptic message just a day before the film hits theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026. In a caption announcing the film's grand March 19 release across multiple languages, Dhar wrote: "Don't leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling 😉." The line, though brief, has instantly set off widespread speculation that Dhurandhar may already be setting up a third installment through a post-credit reveal.