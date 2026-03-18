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Did Aditya Dhar Hint At Dhurandhar 3 With His 'Don't Leave Until Credits Roll' Request Ahead Of Sequel's Release?

Ahead of Dhurandhar: The Revenge release, Aditya Dhar's "stay till credits" remark has sparked speculation about a possible third installment.

Did Aditya Dhar Hint At Dhurandhar 3
Did Aditya Dhar Hint At Dhurandhar 3 (Photo: ANI/ Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : March 18, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The buzz around Dhurandhar 2 has already reached a fever pitch, and now, filmmaker Aditya Dhar has added a fresh layer of intrigue with a cryptic message just a day before the film hits theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026.

In a caption announcing the film's grand March 19 release across multiple languages, Dhar wrote: "Don't leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling 😉." The line, though brief, has instantly set off widespread speculation that Dhurandhar may already be setting up a third installment through a post-credit reveal.

The timing couldn't be more strategic. Riding on the unprecedented success of Dhurandhar, which emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025 and even outperformed Pushpa 2: The Rule, expectations from the sequel are sky-high. And Dhar seems fully aware of the anticipation and the responsibility that comes with it.

In a heartfelt note addressed to his "extraordinary Dhurandhar family," the director reflected on the journey since the first film's release. He credited audiences for not just watching the film, but deeply engaging with it, revisiting scenes, debating details, and even discovering nuances he thought nobody would notice.

TAGGED:

ADITYA DHAR DHURANDHAR 2
DHURANDHAR 3
RANVEER SINGH DHURANDHAR SEQUEL
DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE
DHURANDHAR 2 POST CREDIT SCENE

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