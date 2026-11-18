ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dia Mirza Calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'Offensive Character' In Viral Post, Netizens Smell PR Stunt

Dia Mirza Calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'Offensive Character' In Viral Post ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza stirred controversy with her latest post on social media. The actress who is known for her candidness and beauty, has spoken about her experience working with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a post which has gone viral on social media. Dia's remarks about Nawaz have sparked widespread discussion online.

On November 18, Dia took to Instagram to apparently express her frustrations about working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In her post, she described her experience as a "nightmare," stating, "Na baath karne ki tameez hai, aur attitude alag hi level ka! Bilkul offensive character." This translates to her claiming that he lacks basic conversational etiquette and has an excessively arrogant attitude.

The post shared by Dia went viral in no time. The netizens are divided over her latest post calling out Nawaz. It has gendered a mix of reactions from fans and followers. Many expressed disbelief, with comments such as "Are you joking?" and "Promotion chal raha hai guys relax." Some users defended Siddiqui, asserting that he is respectful and suggesting that the post might be a promotional tactic. Interestingly, Dia Mirza liked a comment that suggested the same. Dia Mirza Calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'Offensive Character' In Viral Post, Netizens Smell PR Stunt (Photo: Screen Grab) As of now, both Dia Mirza and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have not publicly addressed the situation further. Dia's post has left fans and followers speculating about the authenticity and implications of her post.