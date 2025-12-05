ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar X Review: From 'Paisa Wasool' To 'Volcanic Action' - Ranveer Singh's Film Earns Roaring Reactions

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar has finally hit theatres today, and the early reviews are overwhelmingly positive. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy-action thriller film marks the first collaboration between the actor and the director. Released theatrically on December 5, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

The film revolves around an Indian spy who enters dangerous gangs in Pakistan's Lyari town. The narrative weaves in real-life incidents and characters based on the region's gang wars. Audiences who went for the First Day First Show took to the microblogging site X to share their views on the movie.

One user gave the film a four-star rating and wrote, "#Dhurandhar is a high-adrenaline patriotic action drama that hits hard from the very first frame. #RanveerSingh delivers one of his most intense performances as Major Mohit, bringing grit, emotion, and raw power to every scene. The film balances mass action, strong emotions, and a tight narrative without losing pace. Action sequences feel real, grounded, and beautifully choreographed, especially the combat and rescue scenes."

The user added, "The background score elevates the experience - the kind that gives you goosebumps during the climax. Cinematography is sharp and impactful, capturing both the chaos of battle and the emotional depth of the characters. Though the story follows a familiar patriotic arc, the presentation is stylish, bold, and larger-than-life, making it extremely engaging. The supporting cast adds weight, but it's Ranveer's screen presence that dominates the film. Overall, Dhurandhar is a powerful theatre experience - emotional, action-packed, and full of patriotic energy."