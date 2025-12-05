Dhurandhar X Review: From 'Paisa Wasool' To 'Volcanic Action' - Ranveer Singh's Film Earns Roaring Reactions
Ranveer Singh's recently released film Dhurandhar opens to strong audience praise, with viewers applauding its action, performances, direction, and patriotic intensity.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 5, 2025 at 10:29 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar has finally hit theatres today, and the early reviews are overwhelmingly positive. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy-action thriller film marks the first collaboration between the actor and the director. Released theatrically on December 5, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.
The film revolves around an Indian spy who enters dangerous gangs in Pakistan's Lyari town. The narrative weaves in real-life incidents and characters based on the region's gang wars. Audiences who went for the First Day First Show took to the microblogging site X to share their views on the movie.
One user gave the film a four-star rating and wrote, "#Dhurandhar is a high-adrenaline patriotic action drama that hits hard from the very first frame. #RanveerSingh delivers one of his most intense performances as Major Mohit, bringing grit, emotion, and raw power to every scene. The film balances mass action, strong emotions, and a tight narrative without losing pace. Action sequences feel real, grounded, and beautifully choreographed, especially the combat and rescue scenes."
Just Watched #Dhurandhar— Jasi Bumrah (@DilipKu57214508) December 5, 2025
Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5#Dhurandhar is a high-adrenaline patriotic action drama that hits hard from the very first frame.#RanveerSingh delivers one of his most intense performances as Major Mohit, bringing grit, emotion, and raw power to every scene.
The film… pic.twitter.com/ALNmmNK5G6
The user added, "The background score elevates the experience - the kind that gives you goosebumps during the climax. Cinematography is sharp and impactful, capturing both the chaos of battle and the emotional depth of the characters. Though the story follows a familiar patriotic arc, the presentation is stylish, bold, and larger-than-life, making it extremely engaging. The supporting cast adds weight, but it's Ranveer's screen presence that dominates the film. Overall, Dhurandhar is a powerful theatre experience - emotional, action-packed, and full of patriotic energy."
#DhurandharReview - ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐— Filmy_Duniya (@FMovie82325) December 5, 2025
It's a Paisa Wasool Movie, Ranveer Singh Doing Phenomenal Job, The BGM, The Action and The Storyline Is Literally Mind-blowing, Direction & Music Is Top Notch, A Must Watch Movie.
Tsunami Loading 🔥🔥🔥 #Dhurandhar #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/EceHDchJcn
Another viewer gave a full five stars, wrote, "It's a Paisa Wasool Movie, Ranveer Singh Doing Phenomenal Job, The BGM, The Action and The Storyline Is Literally Mind-blowing, Direction & Music Is Top Notch, A Must Watch Movie."
Praise also poured in for actor R Madhavan, with a fan tweeting, "R Madhavan, the actor you are... Got chills in the 1st sequence only."
R Madhavan The actor you are🙇♂️🙇♂️— Kshitiz Bhardwaj (@KshitizCritic) December 5, 2025
Got chills in the 1st sequence only🥶#Dhurandhar
A user who watched the First Day First Show in Australia wrote," #dhurandharreview. Watched FDFS in Australia. #threewordreview POWERFUL ACTION-PACKED THEATRICAL. #Dhurandhar is a high-adrenaline patriotic action drama that hits hard. #Ranveersingh delivers one of his most emotional, gritty performances as a super spy, bringing alpha energy to every scene. Action = Raw + Goosebumps. Villains are Evil x 1000 thanks to OUTSTANDING performance (#akshayekhanna stands out) and emotionally invested direction by @AdityaDharFilms."
#dhurandharreview. Watched FDFS in Australia. #threewordreview POWERFUL ACTION-PACKED THEATRICAL. #dhurandhar is a high-adrenaline patriotic action drama that hits hard. #ranveersingh delivers one of his most emotional gritful performances as a super spy, bringing alpha energy to… pic.twitter.com/NfDUtNJHe7— Viral Kohli (@jabraViratFan) December 5, 2025
The tweet continued, "#sanjaydutt is a personality. #arjunrampal is sharp and has howlish memorable scenes. #rmadhavan is skilful, shrewd and restrained yet impactful. FINAL VERDICT - A SUPERHIT, OUT OF THE WORLD, MUST-WATCH THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE. The second part will BLAST all the advances in 2026."
A fan wrote, "VOLCANO HAI YE FILM... First 30 mins of #Dhurandhar Khatarnak..."
VOLCANO HAI YE FILM...🔥🔥🔥— Mahesh Bhong (@MaheshBhong17) December 5, 2025
First 30 mins of #Dhurandhar खतरनाक...#RMadhavan #RanveerSingh#Akhanda2 #Ashes2025 pic.twitter.com/JgepovpIWs
Meanwhile, ahead of the film's release, director Aditya Dhar's wife, actor Yami Gautam, criticised the recent rise of "paid hype". She wrote on X about a "plague" in Bollywood where people allegedly pay to create fake buzz or to block negative posts about films.
With a 3-hour and 34-minute runtime and an additional post-credit segment, Dhurandhar aims to deliver a full-scale theatrical experience.
READ MORE
- Yami Gautam Slams Bollywood's 'Paid Hype' Trend Before Dhurandhar Release, Hrithik Roshan Supports Her Stand
- Ez-Ez Lyrics Explained: Makers Of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Unveil New Track, Billed As The 'Biggest Collab Of 2025'
- Dhurandhar Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's Film Collects Over Rs 2 Cr In Pre-Sales, Targets Massive Day 1 Opening