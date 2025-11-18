ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Trailer: Ranveer Singh Unleashes 'The Wrath Of God' In Aditya Dhar's Explosive Spy Thriller

Hyderabad: The long-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar finally dropped today at 12:12 PM, and it has set the internet ablaze. Led by Ranveer Singh in one of his fiercest avatars yet, Aditya Dhar's spy-action thriller promises intensity, emotion, and large-scale mayhem.

Ahead of the trailer launch, Ranveer shared a new poster on social media with the caption: "I am… The Wrath of God." The look shows him bloodied, battle-worn, and burning with rage, instantly grabbing attention. The film features a massive star cast including R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun. All first-look posters released earlier hinted at an all-out high-voltage saga, and the trailer confirms it.

A Trailer Packed With Firepower

The trailer opens with Arjun Rampal's chilling monologue. He says he was a six-year-old during the 1971 India-Pakistan war when he heard the words, "Bleed India into a thousand cuts." The line stayed with him, shaping him into his character - Major Iqbal, a senior ISI officer. It sets the tone for a gritty espionage war packed with revenge, betrayal, and patriotism.

We then see glimpses of the key players: