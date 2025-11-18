Dhurandhar Trailer: Ranveer Singh Unleashes 'The Wrath Of God' In Aditya Dhar's Explosive Spy Thriller
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar trailer releases today, showcasing a fierce avatar and massive action. The spy thriller will be releasing on December 5, 2025.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 18, 2025 at 12:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: The long-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar finally dropped today at 12:12 PM, and it has set the internet ablaze. Led by Ranveer Singh in one of his fiercest avatars yet, Aditya Dhar's spy-action thriller promises intensity, emotion, and large-scale mayhem.
Ahead of the trailer launch, Ranveer shared a new poster on social media with the caption: "I am… The Wrath of God." The look shows him bloodied, battle-worn, and burning with rage, instantly grabbing attention. The film features a massive star cast including R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun. All first-look posters released earlier hinted at an all-out high-voltage saga, and the trailer confirms it.
A Trailer Packed With Firepower
The trailer opens with Arjun Rampal's chilling monologue. He says he was a six-year-old during the 1971 India-Pakistan war when he heard the words, "Bleed India into a thousand cuts." The line stayed with him, shaping him into his character - Major Iqbal, a senior ISI officer. It sets the tone for a gritty espionage war packed with revenge, betrayal, and patriotism.
We then see glimpses of the key players:
- Ranveer Singh in a ruthless, wrath-filled avatar
- Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam
- Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait
- R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal
Each character appears intense and layered, hinting at a big story with complex moral conflicts. The action sequences are raw and gory, with large-scale stunts, close-combat fights, and high-stakes missions. Fans are calling it the most powerful trailer of the year.
Two-Part Saga Confirmed
Multiple reports suggest Dhurandhar has been split into two parts. The makers reportedly shot nearly seven hours of footage, prompting Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar to divide the story. Part 1 releases on 5 December 2025, while Part 2 is expected in summer 2026. The first part is said to be around three hours long, though final runtime locking is still underway. Early insider buzz suggests the film has turned out "massive" in scale and loaded with high-octane drama.
Inspired by True Events
Set against the backdrop of the underworld, espionage networks, and India's covert intelligence history, Dhurandhar blends patriotism with betrayal and action. Dhar, known for his National Award-winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike, seems to be expanding his signature style with a grander narrative and larger ensemble.
Fans Are Losing It
Social media reactions arrived instantly: "What an insane casting!", wrote a netizen as the trailer dropped on YouTube. Another one shared: "Dhurandhar means pure goosebumps." The buzz is huge, and expectations are sky-high as one social media user writes: "Hands down the best trailer of 2025!"
