Dhurandhar - The Revenge: Rupali Ganguly Reviews Ranveer Singh Starrer After Watching Exclusive Clips

Hyderabad: Television actor Rupali Ganguly has shared her excitement about Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and her words have only increased the buzz around the sequel. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is set to release on March 19 and will clash at the box office with Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for the Grown Ups.

Rupali revealed that she has already watched parts of the film, and she was clearly impressed. In an interview with a newswire, she said that she saw a few portions while her brother, Vijay Ganguly, was editing the film. Vijay worked as a choreographer on Dhurandhar, handling songs like Shararat and Fa9La.

Sharing her experience, Rupali said, "I watched Dhurandhar twice in the theatre. What a film. I can't wait for the second part to come out, and yesterday I saw bits and pieces from the second part as well. Vijay was editing something and we were on a video call. He was like, 'See this shot, see this shot.' Oh, what a shot it was. I asked him to rewind it and show it to me again. Every frame is amazing."