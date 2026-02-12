Dhurandhar - The Revenge: Rupali Ganguly Reviews Ranveer Singh Starrer After Watching Exclusive Clips
Rupali Ganguly shares her excitement after watching parts of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling every frame amazing and praising the film's powerful visuals.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 12, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: Television actor Rupali Ganguly has shared her excitement about Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and her words have only increased the buzz around the sequel. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is set to release on March 19 and will clash at the box office with Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for the Grown Ups.
Rupali revealed that she has already watched parts of the film, and she was clearly impressed. In an interview with a newswire, she said that she saw a few portions while her brother, Vijay Ganguly, was editing the film. Vijay worked as a choreographer on Dhurandhar, handling songs like Shararat and Fa9La.
Sharing her experience, Rupali said, "I watched Dhurandhar twice in the theatre. What a film. I can't wait for the second part to come out, and yesterday I saw bits and pieces from the second part as well. Vijay was editing something and we were on a video call. He was like, 'See this shot, see this shot.' Oh, what a shot it was. I asked him to rewind it and show it to me again. Every frame is amazing."
Her reaction shows how much she enjoyed the sneak peek. She also spoke about how her brother was unsure about one of his songs in the first film. "He kept saying, 'If I had shot it better, this song would be a hit.' I was like, 'Are you mad? This will be a super-duper hit song,'" she recalled.
The first installment was a massive success. It followed the story of an Indian spy, played by Ranveer Singh, who goes undercover in Pakistan to destroy a terror network. Akshaye Khanna played the main villain, Rehman Dakait. The film also starred Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. It performed extremely well at the box office and later became a big hit on OTT.
Now, the sequel promises to be darker and more intense. The teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows a more serious and violent tone. It hints at the backstory of Ranveer's character, Hamza, and shows how he became a dangerous undercover agent. One powerful moment in the teaser features a reworked version of the famous dialogue, "Yeh Naya Hindustan hai, yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur marega bhi."
Ranveer appears in a clean-shaven look, which was briefly shown at the end of the first film. The teaser also gives glimpses of Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan, whose role is expected to be bigger this time. With Rupali Ganguly already calling every frame "amazing," fans are even more curious to see what Aditya Dhar has created this time.
