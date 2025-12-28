ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Streaming Details: All You Need To Know About Ranveer Singh Starrer's OTT Release

As per reports, Dhurandhar is likely to premiere on Netflix on January 30, 2026. However, the makers and the streaming platform have not yet made an official announcement. Netflix has reportedly acquired the digital rights for a massive amount, making it one of the biggest OTT deals in recent times. A Telugu version is also expected to be released digitally, expanding the film's reach further.

Hyderabad: The spy thriller hit Dhurandhar featuring Ranveer Singh is still generating a lot of buzz months after it was released in theatres. The movie continues to make waves at the box office and viewers are excited to watch it in the comfort of their own homes. A number of media reports indicate that Dhurandhar will be available for streaming on Netflix when its theatrical run ends.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5 and has shown extraordinary staying power at the box office. On its fourth Saturday, the A-rated film earned Rs 20.90 crore net, following a strong Friday collection of Rs 16.70 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 706.40 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film a "blockbuster of epic proportions" and highlighted its impressive fourth-week performance. The film has also crossed Rs 1,000 crore globally and is now eyeing an Rs 800-900 crore India lifetime total. While some critics have called its patriotic tone propaganda, many audiences have defended the film for its gripping storytelling and historical references.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as a Punjab-recruited spy who enters the dangerous world of Karachi. His mission puts him against a powerful ISI–underworld network. The film also references real-life events like the 26/11 attacks, adding realism and intensity to the narrative. The film features a strong supporting cast. Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, while R. Madhavan is seen as intelligence strategist Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt portrays SP Chaudhary Aslam, and Arjun Rampal essays the role of ISI officer Major Iqbal. Sara Arjun and several other actors appear in key roles.

Audience response has been largely positive. Dhurandhar currently holds a solid 8.6/10 rating on IMDb with over 91,000 votes. The success of the film at the box office can largely be attributed to the positive feedback it has received from word of mouth. It is predicted that Dhurandhar will receive an even larger global audience once it is released digitally sometime in early 2026. Dhurandhar will have its digital debut just as Dhurandhar Part 2 will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026.