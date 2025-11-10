ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar: Sanjay Dutt's Fierce First Look As 'The Jinn' Unveiled Ahead Of Trailer Launch

Hyderabad: The makers of Dhurandhar have finally unveiled the first look of Sanjay Dutt, and it has taken the internet by storm. The actor, known for his powerful screen presence, will be seen playing a character teased as The Jinn in the upcoming spy action thriller.

In the newly released poster, Dutt looks intense and commanding. Dressed in a white outfit, his eyes look fierce eyes, radiating power and rage. His look perfectly matches the tone of the film, which promises to be dark, thrilling, and emotionally charged.

Ranveer Singh, who headlines the film, shared the poster on social media with the caption, "The Jinn. 2 Days To Go! #DhurandharTrailer out on 12th November at 12:12 PM. In Cinemas 5th December." The post quickly went viral, with fans calling Dutt's look "deadly," "majestic," and "pure fire."