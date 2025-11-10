Dhurandhar: Sanjay Dutt's Fierce First Look As 'The Jinn' Unveiled Ahead Of Trailer Launch
Sanjay Dutt's first look as The Jinn from Dhurandhar shows him in a fierce avatar. The Ranveer Singh-starrer's trailer releases on November 12.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 10, 2025 at 2:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of Dhurandhar have finally unveiled the first look of Sanjay Dutt, and it has taken the internet by storm. The actor, known for his powerful screen presence, will be seen playing a character teased as The Jinn in the upcoming spy action thriller.
In the newly released poster, Dutt looks intense and commanding. Dressed in a white outfit, his eyes look fierce eyes, radiating power and rage. His look perfectly matches the tone of the film, which promises to be dark, thrilling, and emotionally charged.
Ranveer Singh, who headlines the film, shared the poster on social media with the caption, "The Jinn. 2 Days To Go! #DhurandharTrailer out on 12th November at 12:12 PM. In Cinemas 5th December." The post quickly went viral, with fans calling Dutt's look "deadly," "majestic," and "pure fire."
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. The film features a massive star cast, including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. It is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with Dhar co-producing alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.
The story reportedly draws inspiration from real-life covert operations and global conflicts involving India's intelligence agency RAW. Ranveer Singh plays a RAW agent, while R. Madhavan essays the role of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Sanjay Dutt's role as The Jinn has already sparked curiosity among fans. His intense look and menacing aura suggest that he might play a powerful antagonist or a mysterious ally.
The film's music, composed by Shashwat Sachdev with lyrics by Kumaar, has already created buzz. Its title track, Jogi, a reimagined version of Muhammad Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur's classic Na Dil De Pardesi Nu, was released in October.
