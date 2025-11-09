ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar: R Madhavan's Transformation Into India's Real-Life Spy Hero Ajit Doval Leaves Fans Amazed

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor appears almost unrecognisable in the poster. Sporting a formal pant-suit, partially bald head, and a stern expression, Madhavan bears a striking resemblance to Ajit Doval. Fans on social media are showering praise on the film's make-up and prosthetic team for the transformation. One Reddit user wrote, "Give the make-up team a raise! Madhavan has nailed the body language too."

Hyderabad: Actor R Madhavan's first look from Aditya Dhar's upcoming action-thriller Dhurandhar has taken the internet by storm. The actor, introduced by Ranveer Singh as the "Charioteer of Karma," is reportedly playing the reel-life role of Ajit Doval - India's former Intelligence Bureau chief and current National Security Advisor.

Another user commented, "So excited for this film. Irrespective of politics, no one can deny that Ajit Doval has been one of India's finest security advisors. Madhavan is perfect for this role."

Directed, written, and produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The film reportedly draws inspiration from true events, highlighting the courage of Indian spies working in Pakistan. Ranveer is expected to play an undercover agent, while Madhavan's portrayal of Doval appears to anchor the narrative.

The makers have also teased Dhurandhar’s title track, which highlights Ranveer’s fierce avatar and explosive action scenes. The song, a fusion of Punjabi folk and modern hip-hop, has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja. It features vocals by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Muhammad Sadiq, and Ranjit Kaur. The trailer of Dhurandhar will be released on November 12 at 12:12 PM, and the film hits theatres on December 5, 2025.

Read More