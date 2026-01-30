ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar OTT Release: Netizens Fume As Ranveer Singh Starrer Streams With Censored Version

Many on social media noticed that the OTT version seems censored despite an A certificate. Fans criticised mute cuss words and references to Baloch on the digital platform. One of the biggest concerns raised online was the runtime difference. While Dhurandhar reportedly ran for 3 hours and 34 minutes in theatres, the Netflix version clocks in at 3 hours and 25 minutes, leading many to believe that nearly 10 minutes of footage had been removed.

Hyderabad: After a highly successful theatrical run, Dhurandhar has finally arrived on OTT. The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, began streaming on Netflix recently. However, the Ranveer Singh starrer's digital release has triggered strong reactions from viewers.

A Reddit user commented, "Hate that Netflix released the censored version even in the US. The movie was so much fun to watch in its uncensored form." Another viewer added, "I heard people say 10 minutes were trimmed, but I couldn't point out which sequences were exactly cut."

As political references, including words like "Baloch" and "Intelligence," were reportedly muted, along with several abusive words throughout the film, social media platforms were flooded with angry reactions. One viewer wrote, "What's the point of releasing an A-rated film if everything is muted? OTT is supposed to give us the uncut version." Another said, "If Animal and Kabir Singh can stream without cuts, why is Dhurandhar treated differently?"

Several fans also questioned the logic of censoring content on an over-18 platform. One post read, "Everyone watching here is an adult. Censoring an A-rated film makes no sense and ruins the mood." Others simply called the OTT version a "big letdown" and demanded the uncensored cut.

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 last year and went on to become a massive box-office success, earning over Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The film is set in Pakistan and follows an Indian spy infiltrating terror networks in Lyari. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, the cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan.