ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Out: Where To Watch Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster Online

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, is set to stream on OTT, ahead of the theatrical release of Dhurandhar 2.

Dhurandhar OTT Release
Dhurandhar OTT Release (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 22, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has continued to stay in the spotlight even weeks after its theatrical release. The film enjoyed a strong box office run and went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. Audiences responded positively to the film, with many returning to theatres to watch it again.

With Dhurandhar 2 already announced and scheduled for a theatrical release later this year, many viewers have been waiting to know when the first part will be available on a digital platform. According to the latest reports, the makers have now locked the OTT release.

Where and when to watch Dhurandhar on OTT

As per a report by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar will start streaming on Netflix from January 30, nearly two months after its release in cinemas. The report further states that Netflix has acquired the digital rights for both Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 in a combined deal worth Rs 130 crore, making it one of the biggest OTT deals for a Hindi film so far.

About Dhurandhar

The film is based on the Pakistani setting and deals with terror networks operating out of Lyari. Ranveer Singh plays the spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, whose true identity is discovered to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in key roles. Dhurandhar is produced by Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios, along with Aditya and Lokesh Dhar's B62 Studios.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release in theatres on March 19. The sequel will focus on Hamza Ali Mazari's rise to power in Lyari and will also explore Rehman Dakait's past through flashback scenes. The film is expected to expand the story introduced in the first part. The sequel will face a major box office clash with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Read More

  1. 'It Broke My Mum And Dad's Heart': Rani Mukerji On Losing National Award For Black
  2. Border 2 Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Can Sunny Deol Beat His Gadar 2 Record?
  3. Anupam Kher Shocked After Son Sikandar Slaps Him Twice! - Video Inside

TAGGED:

DHURANDHAR ON OTT
DHURANDHAR OTT PLATFORM
WHERE TO WATCH DHURANDHAR ONLINE
DHURANDHAR
DHURANDHAR OTT RELEASE DATE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.