Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Out: Where To Watch Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster Online

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has continued to stay in the spotlight even weeks after its theatrical release. The film enjoyed a strong box office run and went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. Audiences responded positively to the film, with many returning to theatres to watch it again.

With Dhurandhar 2 already announced and scheduled for a theatrical release later this year, many viewers have been waiting to know when the first part will be available on a digital platform. According to the latest reports, the makers have now locked the OTT release.

Where and when to watch Dhurandhar on OTT

As per a report by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar will start streaming on Netflix from January 30, nearly two months after its release in cinemas. The report further states that Netflix has acquired the digital rights for both Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 in a combined deal worth Rs 130 crore, making it one of the biggest OTT deals for a Hindi film so far.