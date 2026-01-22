Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Out: Where To Watch Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster Online
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, is set to stream on OTT, ahead of the theatrical release of Dhurandhar 2.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has continued to stay in the spotlight even weeks after its theatrical release. The film enjoyed a strong box office run and went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. Audiences responded positively to the film, with many returning to theatres to watch it again.
With Dhurandhar 2 already announced and scheduled for a theatrical release later this year, many viewers have been waiting to know when the first part will be available on a digital platform. According to the latest reports, the makers have now locked the OTT release.
Where and when to watch Dhurandhar on OTT
As per a report by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar will start streaming on Netflix from January 30, nearly two months after its release in cinemas. The report further states that Netflix has acquired the digital rights for both Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 in a combined deal worth Rs 130 crore, making it one of the biggest OTT deals for a Hindi film so far.
The dhamaka continues to echo loud 🔥— Jio Studios (@jiostudios) January 19, 2026
Book your tickets.
#Dhurandhar Ruling Cinemas Worldwide.
About Dhurandhar
The film is based on the Pakistani setting and deals with terror networks operating out of Lyari. Ranveer Singh plays the spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, whose true identity is discovered to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi.
It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in key roles. Dhurandhar is produced by Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios, along with Aditya and Lokesh Dhar's B62 Studios.
Don't miss the Dhamakedar offer! 🤩— Jio Studios (@jiostudios) January 20, 2026
Watch India's Biggest Film in just ₹149.
Book your tickets.
#Dhurandhar Ruling Cinemas Worldwide.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release in theatres on March 19. The sequel will focus on Hamza Ali Mazari's rise to power in Lyari and will also explore Rehman Dakait's past through flashback scenes. The film is expected to expand the story introduced in the first part. The sequel will face a major box office clash with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
