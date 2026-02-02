ETV Bharat / entertainment

Despite Theatrical Ban, Dhurandhar Holds No.1 Spot On Netflix In Pakistan; Viewers 'Have High Expectations For Part 2'

Hyderabad: After a blockbuster theatrical run, spy action thriller Dhurandhar is now available to watch on Netflix and is making headlines in Pakistan. Despite not getting a theatrical release there, the film is currently trending at #1 on the streaming platform in Pakistan, with viewers calling it one of the best Bollywood films they have ever watched. Screenshots showing Dhurandhar at the top of Netflix Pakistan's trending list began circulating on social media over the weekend. The Ranveer Singh-starrer is ranked above several other films on the platform. The movie arrived on Netflix on Friday, January 30, nearly eight weeks after its theatrical release in cinemas worldwide. Dhurandhar did not receive a theatrical release in Pakistan or the Middle East. A distributor of director Aditya Dhar's film had previously claimed that the non-release in those regions cost the film nearly $10 million in potential overseas earnings. Even without those markets, the film still managed to collect over $33 million overseas and grossed more than Rs 1300 crore worldwide, becoming the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film ever.