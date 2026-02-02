Despite Theatrical Ban, Dhurandhar Holds No.1 Spot On Netflix In Pakistan; Viewers 'Have High Expectations For Part 2'
Dhurandhar tops Netflix Pakistan despite a theatrical ban, with Pakistani viewers praising the Ranveer Singh spy thriller and calling it one of Bollywood's best films.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 2, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: After a blockbuster theatrical run, spy action thriller Dhurandhar is now available to watch on Netflix and is making headlines in Pakistan. Despite not getting a theatrical release there, the film is currently trending at #1 on the streaming platform in Pakistan, with viewers calling it one of the best Bollywood films they have ever watched.
Screenshots showing Dhurandhar at the top of Netflix Pakistan's trending list began circulating on social media over the weekend. The Ranveer Singh-starrer is ranked above several other films on the platform. The movie arrived on Netflix on Friday, January 30, nearly eight weeks after its theatrical release in cinemas worldwide.
Dhurandhar did not receive a theatrical release in Pakistan or the Middle East. A distributor of director Aditya Dhar's film had previously claimed that the non-release in those regions cost the film nearly $10 million in potential overseas earnings. Even without those markets, the film still managed to collect over $33 million overseas and grossed more than Rs 1300 crore worldwide, becoming the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film ever.
Dhurandhar is set against the backdrop of Pakistan and follows the story of an Indian spy infiltrating terror networks operating out of Lyari. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, who is later revealed to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The film blends fictional storytelling with real incidents and references to real-life figures. Indian films have not been allowed a theatrical release in Pakistan for several years, which is why Dhurandhar skipped cinemas there.
However, the Netflix release has allowed Pakistani viewers to finally watch the film, and many have responded positively online. A user wrote, "I'm Pakistani, and I love Dhurandhar. Y'all gotta stop creating this narrative that we hate you guys and vice versa. It's all love from my side. Don't be rude."
Another viewer praised the film's research and portrayal, writing, "As a Pakistani, it's the best ever Bollywood movie I ever watched. First time I saw a film where actual research has been done, and there's no use of 'adaab', 'janaab', surma kajal topi and vest to show Pakistanis. And thank you for showing a political party linked to crimes ( I won't take the name, you guys will get it as it's mentioned in the movie ) and exposing them. I have high expectations for part 2, BUT PLEASE PLEASE LET CHAUDHARY ASLAM BE A POSITIVE CHARACTER. IT'S MY REQUEST HE WAS NOT A NEGATIVE CHARACTER. Fantastic movie, casting, shooting, story, everything's on point."
Produced by Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios along with Aditya and Lokesh Dhar's B62 Studios, Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in key roles. The film is the first part of a planned two-part series, with the sequel scheduled to release on March 19, 2026.
