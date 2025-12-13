ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Day 8 Box Office: Ranveer Singh Starrer To Become Actor's Second-Highest Grosser, Eyes Rs 250 Cr

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar, is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. After an impressive first week in theatres, Aditya Dhar's directorial has entered its second week on a high note. The spy action thriller, which hit the big screens on December 5, is on the verge of becoming his second-highest grosser.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8

According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected an estimated Rs 32 crore on Day 8. This is an 18.52% increase from the previous day's collection of Rs 27 crore. With this, the film's total net collection in India now stands at Rs 239.25 crore. Dhurandhar is expected to cross the Rs 250 mark soon.

Occupancy Rates

On Friday, Dhurandhar had an overall Hindi (2D) occupancy of 45.81% in theatres.

Morning Shows: 19.64%

Afternoon Shows: 37.37%

Evening Shows: 53.08%