Dhurandhar Day 8 Box Office: Ranveer Singh Starrer To Become Actor's Second-Highest Grosser, Eyes Rs 250 Cr
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar storms the box office on Day 8, collecting over Rs 30 crore. The film is set to be the actor's second-highest grosser.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 13, 2025 at 11:02 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar, is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. After an impressive first week in theatres, Aditya Dhar's directorial has entered its second week on a high note. The spy action thriller, which hit the big screens on December 5, is on the verge of becoming his second-highest grosser.
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8
According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected an estimated Rs 32 crore on Day 8. This is an 18.52% increase from the previous day's collection of Rs 27 crore. With this, the film's total net collection in India now stands at Rs 239.25 crore. Dhurandhar is expected to cross the Rs 250 mark soon.
Occupancy Rates
On Friday, Dhurandhar had an overall Hindi (2D) occupancy of 45.81% in theatres.
Morning Shows: 19.64%
Afternoon Shows: 37.37%
Evening Shows: 53.08%
Night Shows: 73.16%
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|India Net Collection
|Week 1
|Rs 207.25 Cr
|Day 8
|Rs 32.00 (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 239.25 Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
Dhurandhar Surpasses Several Major Bollywood Films
In just eight days of its release, Dhurandhar has surpassed the lifetime domestic collections of several Bollywood films. The spy action thriller film has easily exceeded the India net totals of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 (Rs 173.05 crore), Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Rs 153.55 crore), and Salman Khan's Sikandar (Rs 109.83 crore).
Dhurandhar To Become Ranveer Singh's Second-Highest Grosser
Dhurandhar is currently Ranveer Singh's third-highest grosser after Padmaavat (Rs 302.15 crore) and Simmba (Rs 240 crore). The actor's latest release is easily going to be his second-highest grosser as the film is expected to easily surpass Rs 240 crore on Day 9. Dhurandar might also surpass Padmaavat in a few days, as per trade experts.
About Dhurandhar
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is the story of Indian spy Hamza, who infiltrates Pakistan to become part of Rehman Dakait's gang. The film is inspired by real-life events, including the Kandahar hijack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The film is set in Pakistan during the early 2000s, and the story revolves around an Indian spy (played by Ranveer Singh) on a mission to dismantle the notorious Lyari gangs.
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. A sequel to Dhurandhar is already in the works and is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19 next year.
