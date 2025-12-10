ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 150 Cr Mark In Domestic Circuit With Tuesday Jump

Facing the Monday trial, Dhurandhar made Rs 23.25 crore, facing its first dip of over 45 percent. However, on Tuesday, its fifth day at the box office, the spy actioner jumped back in action collecting Rs 26.50, marking an increase of 13.98 percent, taking it five-day total to a whopping Rs 152.75 crore.

The Ranveer Singh starrer took a massive opening of Rs 28 crore on December 5, 2025 (Friday) with raving reviews. On its second day, Dhurandhar witnessed a 14.29 percent increase in footfall, minting Rs 32 crore in the domestic circuit. The film saw another hike of over 34 percent on Sunday making Rs 43 crore. With a powerful performance, Dhurandhar wrapped up the opening weekend at a staggering Rs 103 crore in India alone.

Hyderabad: Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar has been going strong in theatres. After the crucial Monday test, the film witnessed an uptick on Tuesday. It shows the film's strong hold and the growing interest due to positive word-of-mouth publicity.

Day Box Office Collection Day 1 (Friday) Rs 28 Crore Day 2 (Saturday) Rs 32 Crore Day 3 (Sunday) Rs 43 Crore Day 4 (Monday) Rs 23.25 Crore Day 5 (Tuesday) Rs 26.50 Crore Total Rs 152.75 Crore

Box Office Data: Sacnilk

The growth is remarkable not in terms of numbers but its timing as films generally get caught up in a downward loop during weekdays. The uptick signifies audiences liking of the film's plot and the performances of its ensemble cast, which includes actors like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

Morning shows of the film opened at 19.23 percent, growing to 33.03 percent in the afternoon. The evening shows were boosted with a 43.24 percent audience turnout. However, it was the night shows that peaked with 63.13 percent. The biggest contributors to the film's collection can be accredited to its music and action sequences, that have taken over social media.

With the visible buzz around the film, Dhurandhar has climbed up to the fifth spot of highest grossers in Ranveer's filmography. It beat Gully Boy's lifetime collection of Rs 139.6 crore in mere 5 days of its box office run. It is now all set to take over his 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that made Rs 153.55 cr in total.

Dhurandhar is poised to break several records for Ranveer Singh after giving him the biggest opening of his career. It is equally special for director Aditya Dhar as it marks only his second film after Uri: The surgical Strike. The film has already outperformed Uri and is now steadily moving towards a bigger second weekend with no major competition in sight.