Dhurandhar Box Office Day 4: Ranveer Singh's Film Breaches Rs 125 Cr Mark In India Despite Dip On First Monday

Dhurandhar marked the career best opening for Ranveer, minting Rs 28 cr on December 5, 2025. It went on make Rs 32 cr, with a uptick of 14 percent. With positive word-of-mouth growing, Dhurandhar made Rs 43 cr on its third day at the box office, indicating a massive growth of 34 percent from the previous day.

Hyderabad: Aditya Dhar's spy actioner Dhurandhar shows no signs of stopping at the box office. The film headlined by Ranveer Singh witnessed its first weekday in theatres and managed to perform well passing the crucial Monday test. Though the film registered a drop, it did better than many other recent releases, including spy flick War 2, which made Rs 8.75 cr on its first Monday.

On its fourth day, the Ranveer Singh starrer encashed Rs 23 cr with a decline of 46 percent. This took the four day total to Rs 126 cr, despite the weeekday fall. Earlier, makers have shared the film had breached Rs 160 crore worlwide by the end of its opening weekend.

Dhurandhar managed to to pull audiences even on a working Monday with an overall occupancy of 32,43 percent. Morning shows registered a 13.35 pc footfall, which grew over the course of the day with 26 pc and 37 in the afternoon and evening shows, respectively. The night shows peaked with 52 pc occupanyc contributing to the overall numbers.

Despite the exceptional performance, Dhurandhar lags behind 2025's highest grosser Chhaava, which has made around Rs 140 cr by the end of its fourth day. However, Dhurandhar has ample time to sustain its momentum and rule the box office. The film has managed to strike a chord with audiences and looks strong to breach many box office records in the coming days both in India and overseas.