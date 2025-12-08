Dhurandhar Box Office Day 3: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 160 Crore In Opening Weekend
Dhurandhar witnessed a massive uptick on its third day powered by strong occupancy and positive word-of-mouth.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 8, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh's latest offering Dhurandhar has the box office ringing. Released on December 5, 2025, the Aditya Dhar directorial saw its biggest numbers on Sunday. The film breached the Rs 100 crore mark in the domestic circuit in just three days of its release, witnessing a 30 percent hike from the previous day.
Dhurandhar opened to rave reviews on Friday amassing Rs 28.60 cr (GBOC). It saw a growth in footfall on Saturday collecting Rs 33.10 cr, which marked a 14.29 pc increase from the first day. The numbers further grew to Rs 44.80 cr on Sunday, registering a 34.38 pc growth, its biggest so far. As per makers, the film's three day total stands at Rs 106.50 cr (gross) and Rs 103 cr (net).
Occupancy on Day 3
Dhurandhar enjoyed very good occupancy on Sunday. It had an overall 53.47 pc occupancy in Hindi (2D). Morning shows were slower at 27.28 pc, but afternoon (61.55 pc) and evening (70.07 pc) shows were packed. Night shows held strong at 54.97 pc.
Worldwide Collection
The makers reported a worldwide total of Rs 160.15 crore in three days. This includes:
- India gross: Rs 125.67 crore
- Overseas gross: Rs 34.48 crore
Sacnilk also noted a similar number, reporting Rs 158 crore worldwide and Rs 34.50 crore overseas. North America led overseas markets with over $2 million.
Ranveer Singh's Top Grossers
Dhurandhar has now become Ranveer Singh's eighth top performing film. It stands just behind 83 with Rs 103 cr in its opening weekend, while the biopic made Rs 104.13 crore in its entire run. Check out his top films below.
- Padmaavat – Rs 302.15 crore
- Simmba – Rs 240.3 crore
- Bajirao Mastani – Rs 184.3 crore
- Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani – Rs 153.55 crore
- Gully Boy – Rs 139.63 crore
- Ram-Leela – Rs 117.53 crore
- 83 – Rs 104.13 crore
- Dhurandhar – Rs 103 crore
About the Film
Dhurandhar marks Aditya Dhar's return to direction after six years. Not just did he come back with a bang, he also gave Ranveer his biggest opening till date. The spy-actioner is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in key roles. The second part of the film will release on March 19, 2026.
