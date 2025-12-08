ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 3: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 160 Crore In Opening Weekend

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh's latest offering Dhurandhar has the box office ringing. Released on December 5, 2025, the Aditya Dhar directorial saw its biggest numbers on Sunday. The film breached the Rs 100 crore mark in the domestic circuit in just three days of its release, witnessing a 30 percent hike from the previous day.

Dhurandhar opened to rave reviews on Friday amassing Rs 28.60 cr (GBOC). It saw a growth in footfall on Saturday collecting Rs 33.10 cr, which marked a 14.29 pc increase from the first day. The numbers further grew to Rs 44.80 cr on Sunday, registering a 34.38 pc growth, its biggest so far. As per makers, the film's three day total stands at Rs 106.50 cr (gross) and Rs 103 cr (net).

Occupancy on Day 3

Dhurandhar enjoyed very good occupancy on Sunday. It had an overall 53.47 pc occupancy in Hindi (2D). Morning shows were slower at 27.28 pc, but afternoon (61.55 pc) and evening (70.07 pc) shows were packed. Night shows held strong at 54.97 pc.

Worldwide Collection