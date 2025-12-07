Dhurandhar Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Starrer Set To Surpass Befikre's Lifetime Haul With Big Saturday Jump
Dhurandhar shows strong growth on Day 2, pushing its two-day total to Rs 60 crore. Good occupancy and word-of-mouth point to a huge weekend.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 7, 2025 at 10:52 AM IST
Hyderabad: Dhurandhar is the latest offering by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The action spy film is directed by Aditya Dhar. Apart from Singh, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun in key roles.
The film had a strong opening day on December 5. It collected Rs 27 crore net in India on Day 1, as per trade portal Sacnilk. On Day 2, the numbers grew even more witnessing a surge of over 20 percent, taking second days figures to Rs 33 crore net on Saturday. This brings the total to Rs 60 crore net in just two days. This is one of the best openings for any Ranveer Singh film.
Occupancy on Day 2
The film showed good growth in theatres on Saturday. The overall Hindi occupancy was recorded at 39.63 percent. Morning shows had 17.26 percent occupancy, while afternoon shows had 35.46 pc. Evening and night shows touched 42.65 pc and 63.16, respectively. With night shows peaking, it shows that the film attracted more people as the day went on.
Worldwide Collection
Dhurandhar is also doing well overseas. Worldwide, the film has earned around Rs 77.35 crore by the end of Day 2. With this, the film is now moving fast toward to a Rs 100 crore worldwide weekend.
Weekend Expectations
The movie is eyeing strong numbers for Sunday. Trade experts believe the film can hit Rs 90 crore net for the opening weekend in the domestic circuit. If this happens, Dhurandhar will become one of Ranveer Singh's biggest hits. It has already beaten the opening of Simmba, which made Rs 20.75 crore on Day 1. At this pace, it may enter Ranveer's top 10 highest grossers, beating Befikre, which made Rs 60.23 crore in its lifetime run.
What the Film Is About
Dhurandhar is a story about criminals, agents and secret missions. The film mixes action, style with a dash of patriotism. People are loving the performances and the thrilling twists and action sequences.
