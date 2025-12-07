ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Starrer Set To Surpass Befikre's Lifetime Haul With Big Saturday Jump

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar is the latest offering by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The action spy film is directed by Aditya Dhar. Apart from Singh, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun in key roles.

The film had a strong opening day on December 5. It collected Rs 27 crore net in India on Day 1, as per trade portal Sacnilk. On Day 2, the numbers grew even more witnessing a surge of over 20 percent, taking second days figures to Rs 33 crore net on Saturday. This brings the total to Rs 60 crore net in just two days. This is one of the best openings for any Ranveer Singh film.

Occupancy on Day 2

The film showed good growth in theatres on Saturday. The overall Hindi occupancy was recorded at 39.63 percent. Morning shows had 17.26 percent occupancy, while afternoon shows had 35.46 pc. Evening and night shows touched 42.65 pc and 63.16, respectively. With night shows peaking, it shows that the film attracted more people as the day went on.