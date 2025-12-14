ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 290 Cr With Biggest Second Saturday Ever

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is riding high at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy actioner was released on December 5 and has shown strong momentum since its opening day. On day 9, which was the second Saturday, the film witnessed a huge jump in collections and audience turnout. Produced by B62 Studios and Jio Studios, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun.

Dhurandhar had already collected Rs 207.25 crore in its first week. On day 8, the second Friday, the film earned Rs 32.5 crore. On day 9, early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk indicate a huge spike in the film's box-office earnings, as the film earned a net of Rs 53 crore from India. Compared to the previous day's earnings, there was a massive increase of approximately 63 percent (Friday to Saturday), implying that the film is backed by a strong following as well as word-of-mouth recommendation from viewers.