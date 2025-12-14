Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 290 Cr With Biggest Second Saturday Ever
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar crosses over Rs 290 crore in total, recording biggest second Saturday ever.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 14, 2025 at 10:38 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is riding high at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy actioner was released on December 5 and has shown strong momentum since its opening day. On day 9, which was the second Saturday, the film witnessed a huge jump in collections and audience turnout. Produced by B62 Studios and Jio Studios, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun.
Dhurandhar had already collected Rs 207.25 crore in its first week. On day 8, the second Friday, the film earned Rs 32.5 crore. On day 9, early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk indicate a huge spike in the film's box-office earnings, as the film earned a net of Rs 53 crore from India. Compared to the previous day's earnings, there was a massive increase of approximately 63 percent (Friday to Saturday), implying that the film is backed by a strong following as well as word-of-mouth recommendation from viewers.
The growth in box office earnings is a result of high occupancy levels in all cinemas. On Saturday, the film had an occupancy rate of approximately 70 percent overall on average, which is an exceptional number for a film this far into its second week. It started the day on a strong note of around 45 percent. As the day continued, Dhurandhar continued to build momentum, resulting in an occupancy of above 73 percent. Evening shows included an average of around 80 percent of the theatre's seating capacity. Of all of the shows on Saturday, night shows had the highest occupancy rates, as they attracted an incredible number of viewers and reached approximately 88 percent occupancy rates.
#BreakingNews... #Dhurandhar goes round the clock... Midnight shows – commencing from 12.45 am onwards – have begun in #Mumbai.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2025
In #Pune too, shows are commencing from 12.20 am onwards, underlining the film's unstoppable demand.
With a Rs 53 crore second Saturday, Dhurandhar has delivered the biggest second Saturday ever at the Indian box office, beating the previous record of Pushpa 2, which had earned Rs 46 crore. Trade experts expect the film to post the biggest second weekend as well, with weekend collections heading towards Rs 135 crore, taking the 10-day total beyond Rs 340 crore.
HISTORIC... 'DHURANDHAR' OVERTAKES 'PUSHPA 2', 'CHHAAVA', 'ANIMAL' ON *SECOND FRIDAY*... #Dhurandhar is rewriting the record books 🔥🔥🔥.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2025
First, take a look at the *second Friday* numbers...
⭐️ #Pushpa2 #Hindi: ₹ 27.50 cr
⭐️ #Chhaava: ₹ 24.03 cr
⭐️ #Animal: ₹ 23.53 cr
⭐️… pic.twitter.com/AYRjQia5sF
Read More