Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh's Film Nears 4th Highest-Grossing Spot In India
Despite a natural slowdown, Dhurandhar remains dominant at the box office, with its worldwide performance pushing it closer to RRR's record.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 7, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's spy action thriller Dhurandhar is holding remarkably well at the box office even after one month of its release. At this stage of its run, a slight drop in daily collections is being witnessed; nevertheless, the film is doing very well overall. With strong domestic earnings and record-breaking overseas performance, especially in North America, Dhurandhar is likely to become the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33 (India)
According to data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has earned an estimated Rs 4.75 crore on Day 33. With this, the film's total 33-day collection in India stands at Rs 781.75 crore.
Given that the film has already completed over a month in theatres, this gradual decline in collections is considered natural. Despite this, the movie continues to attract audiences, especially during evening and night shows.
Box Office Breakdown
|Week/Day
|India Net Collection
|Week 1
|Rs 207.25 Cr
|Week 2
|Rs 253.25 Cr
|Week 3
|Rs 172 Cr
|Week 4
|Rs 106.5 Cr
|Day 29
|Rs 8.75 Cr
|Day 30
|Rs 11.75 Cr
|Day 31
|Rs 12.75 Cr
|Day 32
|Rs 4.75 Cr
|Day 33
|Rs 4.75 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 781.75 Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
Occupancy Rates On Day 33
Dhurandhar had an overall 12.98% Hindi (2D) occupancy on Tuesday, January 06, 2026.
Morning Shows: 7.39%
Afternoon Shows: 13.99%
Evening Shows: 14.72%
Night Shows: 15.82%
Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection
On the global front, Dhurandhar has now grossed Rs 1222 crore. At present, Dhurandhar is just Rs 8 crore short of SS Rajamouli's RRR, which earned Rs 1230 crore worldwide during its lifetime run in 2022. Trade experts believe that the Ranveer Singh starrer is likely to surpass or at least match RRR by the end of Wednesday.
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar is set against the backdrop of Pakistan and focuses on terror networks operating out of Lyari. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover Indian spy whose real identity is later revealed as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.
The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. Dhurandhar is produced by Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios, along with Aditya and Lokesh Dhar's B62 Studios.
Serving as the first instalment of a two-part series, the makers have already announced that the sequel is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026.
READ MORE