Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh's Film Nears 4th Highest-Grossing Spot In India

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's spy action thriller Dhurandhar is holding remarkably well at the box office even after one month of its release. At this stage of its run, a slight drop in daily collections is being witnessed; nevertheless, the film is doing very well overall. With strong domestic earnings and record-breaking overseas performance, especially in North America, Dhurandhar is likely to become the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33 (India)

According to data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has earned an estimated Rs 4.75 crore on Day 33. With this, the film's total 33-day collection in India stands at Rs 781.75 crore.

Given that the film has already completed over a month in theatres, this gradual decline in collections is considered natural. Despite this, the movie continues to attract audiences, especially during evening and night shows.

Box Office Breakdown

Week/Day India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 207.25 Cr Week 2 Rs 253.25 Cr Week 3 Rs 172 Cr Week 4 Rs 106.5 Cr Day 29 Rs 8.75 Cr Day 30 Rs 11.75 Cr Day 31 Rs 12.75 Cr Day 32 Rs 4.75 Cr Day 33 Rs 4.75 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 781.75 Cr

Data Source: Sacnilk