ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh's Film Touches Rs 1240 Crore Worldwide Despite Lowest Single-Day Earning

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is unstoppable at the box office even after completing a month of its release. The spy thriller hit theatres on December 5, 2025 and since then has been on a record-breaking spree both in the domestic circuit and overseas. Despite making its lowest collection on its fifth Monday (day 32), Dhurandhar managed to rake in Rs 776.75 crore in total.

The Aditya Dhar directorial opened amid massive buzz to Rs 28 crore on Friday, followed by a strong jump on Saturday with Rs 32 crore. The real explosion came on Sunday, with collections soaring to Rs 43 crore. The opening weekend itself established the film as a box office juggernaut. Despite a sharp weekday drop on its first Monday (Rs 23.25 crore), the film showed excellent hold through the week, closing week 1 with Rs 207.25 crore, an extraordinary figure for a Hindi-led spy thriller.

In its second week, the film showed excellent growth, with second Saturday and Sunday earning Rs 53 and Rs 58 crore, respectively. The film remained steady throughout, closing in at Rs 253.25 crore, all thanks to positive word of mouth and repeat audience. Dhurandhar did slow down in week 3, but didn't lose momentum, making Rs 172 cr.

Week 4 saw new releases but Dhurandhar remained undeterred. Despite being in its fourth week, the film outpaced Agastya Nanda's Ikkis and Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. It closed the week with Rs 106.50 crore in total.