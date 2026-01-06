Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh's Film Touches Rs 1240 Crore Worldwide Despite Lowest Single-Day Earning
Dhurandhar records its lowest collection on day 32 but continues its historic run, crossing Rs 1240 crore worldwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 6, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is unstoppable at the box office even after completing a month of its release. The spy thriller hit theatres on December 5, 2025 and since then has been on a record-breaking spree both in the domestic circuit and overseas. Despite making its lowest collection on its fifth Monday (day 32), Dhurandhar managed to rake in Rs 776.75 crore in total.
The Aditya Dhar directorial opened amid massive buzz to Rs 28 crore on Friday, followed by a strong jump on Saturday with Rs 32 crore. The real explosion came on Sunday, with collections soaring to Rs 43 crore. The opening weekend itself established the film as a box office juggernaut. Despite a sharp weekday drop on its first Monday (Rs 23.25 crore), the film showed excellent hold through the week, closing week 1 with Rs 207.25 crore, an extraordinary figure for a Hindi-led spy thriller.
In its second week, the film showed excellent growth, with second Saturday and Sunday earning Rs 53 and Rs 58 crore, respectively. The film remained steady throughout, closing in at Rs 253.25 crore, all thanks to positive word of mouth and repeat audience. Dhurandhar did slow down in week 3, but didn't lose momentum, making Rs 172 cr.
Week 4 saw new releases but Dhurandhar remained undeterred. Despite being in its fourth week, the film outpaced Agastya Nanda's Ikkis and Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. It closed the week with Rs 106.50 crore in total.
Iss dhamakedar offer ko haath se jaane matt dena! Dhurandhar tickets starting ₹199 only for today. 🔥💥— Jio Studios (@jiostudios) January 6, 2026
Book your tickets.
🔗 - https://t.co/cXj3M5DFbc#Dhurandhar Cinemas Celebrating Worldwide.@RanveerOfficial #AkshayeKhanna @duttsanjay @ActorMadhavan @rampalarjun… pic.twitter.com/tVyk0oBgra
Moving forward in its fifth week, Dhurandhar minted Rs 8.75 crore on its fifth Friday (day 29). It was the film's first single-digit earning in all the days since release. On day 30, (Saturday), the film picked up making Rs 11,75 crore, followed by Rs 12.75 crore on day 31 (Sunday). The film saw another drop on its fifth Monday (day 32), with Rs 4.5 crore, its lowest so far.
To maintain footfalls, the makers announced a limited-time ticket offer, with prices starting at Rs 199, urging audiences not to miss the "dhamakedar offer."
Total Domestic and Worldwide Collection
As of day 32, Dhurandhar has earned approximately Rs 776.75 crore net in India (Rs 932 crore gross), according to trade estimates. Meanwhile, the makers, Jio Studios, claim the film has already crossed Rs 800 crore net domestically, making it the first Bollywood film ever to reach this milestone.
Marking a month of unprecedented dominance 🔥💥— Jio Studios (@jiostudios) January 5, 2026
Book your tickets.
🔗 - https://t.co/cXj3M5DFbc#Dhurandhar Making Records Worldwide.@RanveerOfficial #AkshayeKhanna @duttsanjay @ActorMadhavan @rampalarjun #SaraArjun @bolbedibol @AdityaDharFilms #JyotiDeshpande @LokeshDharB62… pic.twitter.com/pRyE5G49cm
Internationally, the film has been equally dominant. Despite not releasing in the Middle East, one of the biggest overseas markets, Dhurandhar has earned over $31 million overseas. Its worldwide gross now stands at approximately Rs 1240 crore, placing it among the top-grossing Indian films of all time and bringing it extremely close to RRR's lifetime numbers.
#LuttLeGaya is officially here to live in your head rent-free! 🧠🔂— Jio Studios (@jiostudios) January 3, 2026
Music video is out now
Full Music Video on Saregama Music YouTube Channel ⚡
🔗 - https://t.co/wCXaLk7hjT#Dhurandhar Cinemas Celebrating Worldwide🔥
Book your tickets
🔗 - https://t.co/cXj3M5DFbc… pic.twitter.com/ZClzPqtiLv
About the Film
Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian intelligence operative infiltrating terror networks in Karachi. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the high-octane spy thriller has a sequel scheduled for release in March 2026.
