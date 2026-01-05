ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh Starrer Inches Closer To RRR Lifetime Haul

Hyderabad: Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar is showing unmatched box office power even after 31 days in the theatres. The film has dominated box office since its release on December 5, 2025, refusing to slow down. With positive word-of-mouth and repeat audience, it is rewritting box office history.

The spy thriller opened to massive numbers collecting Rs 28 crore net in India, marking one of the biggest openings of 2025. With buzz around it, Dhurandhar grew over the first weekend. Day 2 saw a jump to Rs 32 crore, while day 3 exploded with Rs 43 crore. Collecting over Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend, the film did no stop there. The Ranveer Singh starrer ended week 1 with a stunning Rs 207.25 crore net collection. This placed Dhurandhar among the biggest openers ever.

Trade analysts called it historic as week 2 was even bigger. The film showed extraordinary growth in the coming days wherein, second Saturday and Sunday collections crossed Rs 50 crore each. Sealing the film's blockbuster status, week 2 wrapped up with Rs 253.25 crore in domestic market. After the rare achievement, Dhurandhar witnessed an expected drop in week 3. Still, it remained strong and flared better than new releases. The film earned Rs 172 crore in its third week, showing consistency throughout.

The Aditya Dhar directorial held well in its fourth week as well, a rare feat for a Hindi film in a long time. Despite new releases, Dhurandhar stayed on top, breaking several box office records. Week 4 added Rs 106.5 crore to the film's overall domestic haul. The fifth weekend surprised everyone again. On its fifth Friday (day 29), Dhurandhar collected Rs 8.75 crore, its first single-digit earning in almost a month of its running. On day 30, the film's collection jumped back to double digits, minting Rs 11.75 crore. On Sunday (day 31), Dhurandhar saw another uptick, making Rs 12.75 crore as per early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk.