Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh Starrer Inches Closer To RRR Lifetime Haul
After 31 days of record breaking run at the box office, Dhurandhar eyes RRR's worldwide haul to enter the top four all-time.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 5, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST
Hyderabad: Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar is showing unmatched box office power even after 31 days in the theatres. The film has dominated box office since its release on December 5, 2025, refusing to slow down. With positive word-of-mouth and repeat audience, it is rewritting box office history.
The spy thriller opened to massive numbers collecting Rs 28 crore net in India, marking one of the biggest openings of 2025. With buzz around it, Dhurandhar grew over the first weekend. Day 2 saw a jump to Rs 32 crore, while day 3 exploded with Rs 43 crore. Collecting over Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend, the film did no stop there. The Ranveer Singh starrer ended week 1 with a stunning Rs 207.25 crore net collection. This placed Dhurandhar among the biggest openers ever.
Trade analysts called it historic as week 2 was even bigger. The film showed extraordinary growth in the coming days wherein, second Saturday and Sunday collections crossed Rs 50 crore each. Sealing the film's blockbuster status, week 2 wrapped up with Rs 253.25 crore in domestic market. After the rare achievement, Dhurandhar witnessed an expected drop in week 3. Still, it remained strong and flared better than new releases. The film earned Rs 172 crore in its third week, showing consistency throughout.
The Aditya Dhar directorial held well in its fourth week as well, a rare feat for a Hindi film in a long time. Despite new releases, Dhurandhar stayed on top, breaking several box office records. Week 4 added Rs 106.5 crore to the film's overall domestic haul. The fifth weekend surprised everyone again. On its fifth Friday (day 29), Dhurandhar collected Rs 8.75 crore, its first single-digit earning in almost a month of its running. On day 30, the film's collection jumped back to double digits, minting Rs 11.75 crore. On Sunday (day 31), Dhurandhar saw another uptick, making Rs 12.75 crore as per early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk.
After 31 days, the total India net collection stands at Rs 772.25 crore, while the India gross collection is Rs 926.7 crore. These numbers are simply massive, given the film was released only in Hindi. Worldwide, Dhurandhar has crossed Rs 1200 crore gross, without Gulf countries and China release.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day/Week
|India Net Collection
|Week 1
|Rs 207.25 Cr
|Week 2
|Rs 253.25 Cr
|Week 3
|Rs 172 Cr
|Week 4
|Rs 106.5 Cr
|Day 29
|Rs 8.75 Cr
|Day 30
|Rs 11.75 Cr
|Day 31
|Rs 12.75 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 772.25 Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
With the worldwide haul, Dhurandhar has beaten KGF: Chapter 2's lifetime haul (Rs 1200 cr). The spy thriller breached this mark on day 30, and now, all eyes are on RRR. RRR's worldwide collection stands at Rs 1230 crore, implying Dhurandhar is just Rs 30 crore away from this figure. Trade experts believe the record can fall any day now as the is still earning steady numbers, and there are no major releases before Sankranti.
Top 5 Highest-Grossing Indian Films Worldwide
- Dangal – Rs 2070.3 crore
- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - Rs 1788.06 crore
- Pushpa 2: The Rule - Rs 1742.1 crore
- RRR - Rs 1230 crore
- Dhurandhar - Rs 1207 crore (Day 31)
With just Rs 30 cr more, Dhurandhar is all set to dethrone RRR to become the fourth highest grossing film to date. The Ranveer Singh starrer is already the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. The second installment of the film is scheduled to hit theatres in March 2026.
