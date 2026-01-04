Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh's Film Enters Top 5 Highest Grossers Of All Time
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar delivers a historic box office run, and storming the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films worldwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 4, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Action thriller Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh has become one of the most popular movies of all time, having grossed over $150 million worldwide in just one month after it was released on 5th December 2025. The excitement surrounding the film refuses to dry down, assisting in breaking records at the box office week after week. With powerful action, emotional moments, and a gripping story, Dhurandhar has clearly struck a chord with viewers across India and overseas.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has shown rare consistency at the box office. Even as new films arrive, Dhurandhar has managed to stay ahead, proving its strong word of mouth and repeat value.
Opening Day and Weekend Impact
Dhurandhar had a very strong start at the box office. On its opening day, the film collected Rs 28 crore, which itself was a big number. The collections increased over the weekend, with Rs 32 crore on Saturday and a huge jump to Rs 43 crore on Sunday. By the end of its first weekend, it was clear that the film was heading towards blockbuster status, having minted over Rs 100 in just three days.
Week 1: A Powerful Start
After the weekend, the film saw a drop on Monday, which is normal, but it still held well during the weekdays. From Monday to Thursday, Dhurandhar earned between Rs 23 crore and Rs 27 crore every day. At the end of week 1, the film had collected an impressive Rs 207.25 crore, placing it among the biggest openers in Hindi cinema.
2nd Week: The Unexpected Growth
Traditionally, films tend to experience a decline in their box office numbers during their second week of release, but Dhurandhar experienced an unprecedented increase in its box office collections during its second week in the theatres. On its second Friday, Dhurandhar made Rs 32.5 crore at the domestic box office and continued to do exceptionally well on Saturday and Sunday, collecting Rs 53 crore and Rs 58 crore, respectively. Historically, only a handful of films have been able to achieve such high box office numbers in their second weekends of release. In addition to a good opening week, the film finished off its second week with a total collection of Rs 253.25 crore.
Week 3: Still Great Collections
As anticipated, the total for the third week was lower than that of the second week. However, as a result of its success, the collections for both the weekend and weekdays remained substantial. In week 3 alone, Dhurandhar racked up a record total of Rs 172 crore, which is extremely impressive considering it has been out for 3 weeks.
Week 4 Results
The fourth week saw Dhurandhar become the highest-grossing movie of all time, with high attendance numbers even with stiff and serious competition from other new releases. In week 4, the movie brought in a strong Rs 106.5 crore, continuing to attract large audiences, particularly during weekends.
Day 29 and Day 30 Results
Dhurandhar box office collection is also very noteworthy for having had 28 straight days of earning over Rs 10 crore. This record ended on day 29, when the film earned Rs 8.75 crore- first single-digit collection since release. However, the dip was short-lived. On day 30, thanks to the weekend, the film bounced back with Rs 11.75 crore (early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk).
After 30 days, Dhurandhar's total India net collection stands at Rs 759.50 crore, an extraordinary number for a Hindi film.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day/Week
|India Net Collection
|Week 1
|Rs 207.25 Cr
|Week 2
|Rs 253.25 Cr
|Week 3
|Rs 172 Cr
|Week 4
|Rs 106.5 Cr
|Day 29
|Rs 8.75 Cr
|Day 30
|Rs 11.75 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 759.50 Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
Worldwide Box Office Performance
At the global level, Dhurandhar has performed exceptionally well. The film has crossed Rs 1182 crore worldwide, placing it among the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. This is a very important milestone as it is the first time an Indian film has garnered such a high amount of revenue without the Chinese market share.
Top 5 Highest-Grossing Indian Films (Worldwide)
- Dangal: Rs 2070.3 Cr
- Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion: Rs 1788.06 Cr
- Pushpa 2 - The Rule: Rs 1742.1 Cr
- RRR: Rs 1230 Cr
- Dhurandhar: Rs 1182.25 Cr (As of day 30)
Comparison with Other Big Films
Dhurandhar is now being compared with some of the biggest films in Indian cinema history like Dangal, Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, and RRR. It is close to beating Pushpa 2's Hindi net record and is expected to become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever at the domestic box office. It is also on track to surpass Jawan's worldwide total, making it the biggest Bollywood film globally without China.
Records Made by Dhurandhar
Over the past month, Dhurandhar has created several records. It became the highest Bollywood ticket seller on BookMyShow, selling over 13 million tickets. It also entered the Rs 1000 crore worldwide club and maintained double-digit daily collections for almost a month, something very few films have managed to do.
Competition at the Box Office
Even in its fifth week, Dhurandhar has remained unaffected by new releases like the war drama Ikkis. The film continues to enjoy good occupancy in theatres, proving that audiences are still choosing it over newer options.
More About the Film
Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as an undercover Indian spy named Hamza Ali Mazari, who operates under the identity of Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Other main cast members include Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Manav Gohil who were strong performances.
