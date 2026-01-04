ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh's Film Enters Top 5 Highest Grossers Of All Time

Hyderabad: Action thriller Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh has become one of the most popular movies of all time, having grossed over $150 million worldwide in just one month after it was released on 5th December 2025. The excitement surrounding the film refuses to dry down, assisting in breaking records at the box office week after week. With powerful action, emotional moments, and a gripping story, Dhurandhar has clearly struck a chord with viewers across India and overseas.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has shown rare consistency at the box office. Even as new films arrive, Dhurandhar has managed to stay ahead, proving its strong word of mouth and repeat value.

Opening Day and Weekend Impact

Dhurandhar had a very strong start at the box office. On its opening day, the film collected Rs 28 crore, which itself was a big number. The collections increased over the weekend, with Rs 32 crore on Saturday and a huge jump to Rs 43 crore on Sunday. By the end of its first weekend, it was clear that the film was heading towards blockbuster status, having minted over Rs 100 in just three days.

Week 1: A Powerful Start

After the weekend, the film saw a drop on Monday, which is normal, but it still held well during the weekdays. From Monday to Thursday, Dhurandhar earned between Rs 23 crore and Rs 27 crore every day. At the end of week 1, the film had collected an impressive Rs 207.25 crore, placing it among the biggest openers in Hindi cinema.

2nd Week: The Unexpected Growth

Traditionally, films tend to experience a decline in their box office numbers during their second week of release, but Dhurandhar experienced an unprecedented increase in its box office collections during its second week in the theatres. On its second Friday, Dhurandhar made Rs 32.5 crore at the domestic box office and continued to do exceptionally well on Saturday and Sunday, collecting Rs 53 crore and Rs 58 crore, respectively. Historically, only a handful of films have been able to achieve such high box office numbers in their second weekends of release. In addition to a good opening week, the film finished off its second week with a total collection of Rs 253.25 crore.

Week 3: Still Great Collections

As anticipated, the total for the third week was lower than that of the second week. However, as a result of its success, the collections for both the weekend and weekdays remained substantial. In week 3 alone, Dhurandhar racked up a record total of Rs 172 crore, which is extremely impressive considering it has been out for 3 weeks.

Week 4 Results