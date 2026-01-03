Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh's Film Sees First Single-Digit Dip, Crosses Rs 1160 Cr Globally
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar enters week five with its first single-digit Day 29 collection, yet crosses Rs 1,160 crore worldwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 3, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar, has finally witnessed a slowdown after dominating the box office for nearly a month. The spy action thriller, which has been setting the ticket counters on fire since its release, entered its fifth week with its lowest single-day collection so far. On Day 29, Dhurandhar earned a single-digit box office collection for the first time. Despite this dip, the film holds a strong position both domestically and globally.
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29
According to data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected an estimated Rs 8.75 in India on its 29th day at the box office. This is the first time the film's daily collection has dropped to single digits since its release. With this, the film's 29-day total stands at Rs 747.75 crore net at the domestic box office.
The film's gross collection in India has reached Rs 897.25 crore, while its overseas performance remains impressive. The international box office has contributed Rs 265 crore, taking Dhurandhar's worldwide collection to Rs 1162.25 crore after 29 days in theatres.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day/Week
|India Net Collection
|Week 1
|Rs 207.25 Cr
|Week 2
|Rs 253.25 Cr
|Week 3
|Rs 172 Cr
|Week 4
|Rs 106.5 Cr
|Day 29
|Rs 8.75 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 747.75 Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
Occupancy Rates On Day 29
Dhurandhar had an overall 17.97% Hindi (2D) occupancy on Friday, January 02, 2026.
Morning Shows: 9.65%
Afternoon Shows: 20.32%
Evening Shows: 21.93%
Night Shows: 19.99%
Dhurandhar Declared Tax-Free In Ladakh
The Ranveer Singh starrer has been declared tax-free in Ladakh. On Friday, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, took to his X handle and shared the update with regards to the film's revenue.
Lt Governor Shri @KavinderGupta declares Bollywood film “Dhurandhar” tax-free in UT #Ladakh.— Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) January 2, 2026
Shot extensively in the region, the film spotlights Ladakh’s cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT’s push to emerge as a preferred
He wrote, "Lt Governor Shri @KavinderGupta declares Bollywood film Dhurandhar tax-free in UT #Ladakh. Shot extensively in the region, the film spotlights Ladakh's cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT's push to emerge as a preferred destination for film shoots and tourism. The Administration is also working on a New Film Policy and will provide full support to film productions in Ladakh."
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar tells the story of Indian spy Hamza, who infiltrates Pakistan and becomes part of gangster Rehman Dakait's network. Inspired by real-life events such as the Kandahar hijack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film is set in early-2000s Pakistan and focuses on dismantling the notorious Lyari gangs.
The film stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. A sequel to Dhurandhar is already in development and is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19 next year.
