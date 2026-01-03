ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh's Film Sees First Single-Digit Dip, Crosses Rs 1160 Cr Globally

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar, has finally witnessed a slowdown after dominating the box office for nearly a month. The spy action thriller, which has been setting the ticket counters on fire since its release, entered its fifth week with its lowest single-day collection so far. On Day 29, Dhurandhar earned a single-digit box office collection for the first time. Despite this dip, the film holds a strong position both domestically and globally.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29

According to data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected an estimated Rs 8.75 in India on its 29th day at the box office. This is the first time the film's daily collection has dropped to single digits since its release. With this, the film's 29-day total stands at Rs 747.75 crore net at the domestic box office.

The film's gross collection in India has reached Rs 897.25 crore, while its overseas performance remains impressive. The international box office has contributed Rs 265 crore, taking Dhurandhar's worldwide collection to Rs 1162.25 crore after 29 days in theatres.

Box Office Breakdown

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 207.25 Cr Week 2 Rs 253.25 Cr Week 3 Rs 172 Cr Week 4 Rs 106.5 Cr Day 29 Rs 8.75 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 747.75 Cr

Data Source: Sacnilk