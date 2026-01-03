ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh's Film Sees First Single-Digit Dip, Crosses Rs 1160 Cr Globally

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar enters week five with its first single-digit Day 29 collection, yet crosses Rs 1,160 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29 (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : January 3, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar, has finally witnessed a slowdown after dominating the box office for nearly a month. The spy action thriller, which has been setting the ticket counters on fire since its release, entered its fifth week with its lowest single-day collection so far. On Day 29, Dhurandhar earned a single-digit box office collection for the first time. Despite this dip, the film holds a strong position both domestically and globally.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29

According to data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected an estimated Rs 8.75 in India on its 29th day at the box office. This is the first time the film's daily collection has dropped to single digits since its release. With this, the film's 29-day total stands at Rs 747.75 crore net at the domestic box office.

The film's gross collection in India has reached Rs 897.25 crore, while its overseas performance remains impressive. The international box office has contributed Rs 265 crore, taking Dhurandhar's worldwide collection to Rs 1162.25 crore after 29 days in theatres.

Box Office Breakdown

Day/WeekIndia Net Collection
Week 1Rs 207.25 Cr
Week 2Rs 253.25 Cr
Week 3Rs 172 Cr
Week 4Rs 106.5 Cr
Day 29Rs 8.75 Cr (early estimates)
TotalRs 747.75 Cr

Data Source: Sacnilk

Occupancy Rates On Day 29

Dhurandhar had an overall 17.97% Hindi (2D) occupancy on Friday, January 02, 2026.

Morning Shows: 9.65%

Afternoon Shows: 20.32%

Evening Shows: 21.93%

Night Shows: 19.99%

Dhurandhar Declared Tax-Free In Ladakh

The Ranveer Singh starrer has been declared tax-free in Ladakh. On Friday, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, took to his X handle and shared the update with regards to the film's revenue.

He wrote, "Lt Governor Shri @KavinderGupta declares Bollywood film Dhurandhar tax-free in UT #Ladakh. Shot extensively in the region, the film spotlights Ladakh's cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT's push to emerge as a preferred destination for film shoots and tourism. The Administration is also working on a New Film Policy and will provide full support to film productions in Ladakh."

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar tells the story of Indian spy Hamza, who infiltrates Pakistan and becomes part of gangster Rehman Dakait's network. Inspired by real-life events such as the Kandahar hijack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film is set in early-2000s Pakistan and focuses on dismantling the notorious Lyari gangs.

The film stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. A sequel to Dhurandhar is already in development and is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19 next year.

