Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Explodes With 43% Growth Despite Ikkis Release
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is unstoppable at the box office despite taking a significant screen count hit following Ikkis' release.
Hyderabad: Dhurandhar has been on a record-breaking spree from the day it hit the screens. Film's director Aditya Dhar not only repeated the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike but also rewrote the box office history with his espionage thriller starring Ranveer Singh. In the list of Top 10 Indian grossers, the film has quickly escalated to the number five position, pushing blockbusters like Kalki 2898 AD and Jawan aside. On day 28 of its release, Dhurandhar jumped by over 43% compared to the previous day's collections in India.
The biggest hit of 2025 is showing no sign of slowing down. Taking James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash head-on in India, Dhurandhar has become the first Bollywood film to post double-digit numbers in its fourth week. Interestingly, the cast and director dodged the promotion frenzy. The film, however, grew from strength to strength, riding on strong word of mouth. From Karan Johar to Sudhir Mishra, Dhurandhar has garnered positive reviews from the A-listers in the industry.
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28
When Ikkis hit the screens on January 1, which was Dhurandhar's day 28 in theaters, it was expected that the collections might take a slight hit. The collections rather soared to an impressive total of Rs 15.75 crore net in the domestic market. It is a significant feat considering 50% of the screen count was given to the new release, Ikkis. At the end of a 28-day run in cinemas, Dhurandhar has amassed Rs 739 crore net in India, while gross stands at Rs 886.75. Worldwide collections of the film have touched Rs 1136.75 crore.
During the New Year's holiday season, the film enjoyed increased footfall. Dhurandhar had an overall 35.43% occupancy in Hindi on January 1. Interestingly, Chennai had the highest occupancy rate, 60.00%, while Surat witnessed the lowest, 9%, among the major cities in India.
|Day/Week
|India Net Collection
|Week 1
|Rs 207.25 cr
|Week 2
|Rs 253.25 cr
|Week 3
|Rs 172 cr
|Day 22 (Fourth Friday)
|Rs 15 cr
|Day 23 (Fourth Saturday)
|Rs 20.5 cr
|Day 24 (Fourth Sunday)
|Rs 22.5 cr
|Day 25 (Fourth Monday)
|Rs 10.5 cr
|Day 26 (Fourth Tuesday)
|Rs 11.25 cr
|Day 27 (Fourth Wednesday)
|Rs 11 cr
|Day 28 (Fourth Thursday)
|Rs 15.75 cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 739 cr
(Box office data source: Sacnilk)
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1
Meanwhile, Agatsya Nanda's big-screen debut and Dharmendra's swan song, Ikkis kickstarted its box office journey with Rs 7 crore net in India. The film is said to have benefited from delayed release and Jio Studio's understanding with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films regarding screen sharing.
In the coming days, Dhurandhar will see tough competition from Sankranthi releases like The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, Parasakthi and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. In Hindi, Ikkis, the much-awaited war drama Border 2, and Aamir Khan's Happy Patel are likely to cause a dent in collections.
About Dhurandhar
Inspired by real covert operations, Dhurandhar revolves around an Indian spy, Hamza (Ranveer Singh), who goes deep undercover in Pakistan underworld to dismantle a terror network linked to ISI, infiltrating a powerful gangster Rehman Dakait's (Akshaye Khanna) gang to expose and destroy them from within.
Dhurandhar is Aditya's second outing as director. He has also served as writer and co-producer on the film. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has pulled off an impressive coup by bringing together Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi for pivotal roles. Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh's track adds a touch of softness to an otherwise intense film loaded with action and violence. Shashwat Sachdev's soundtrack added splendor to Aditya's ambitious film.
After the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, a sequel is on its way to hit the big screens on March 19. The film will lock horns with the Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
