Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Explodes With 43% Growth Despite Ikkis Release

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar has been on a record-breaking spree from the day it hit the screens. Film's director Aditya Dhar not only repeated the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike but also rewrote the box office history with his espionage thriller starring Ranveer Singh. In the list of Top 10 Indian grossers, the film has quickly escalated to the number five position, pushing blockbusters like Kalki 2898 AD and Jawan aside. On day 28 of its release, Dhurandhar jumped by over 43% compared to the previous day's collections in India.

The biggest hit of 2025 is showing no sign of slowing down. Taking James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash head-on in India, Dhurandhar has become the first Bollywood film to post double-digit numbers in its fourth week. Interestingly, the cast and director dodged the promotion frenzy. The film, however, grew from strength to strength, riding on strong word of mouth. From Karan Johar to Sudhir Mishra, Dhurandhar has garnered positive reviews from the A-listers in the industry.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28

When Ikkis hit the screens on January 1, which was Dhurandhar's day 28 in theaters, it was expected that the collections might take a slight hit. The collections rather soared to an impressive total of Rs 15.75 crore net in the domestic market. It is a significant feat considering 50% of the screen count was given to the new release, Ikkis. At the end of a 28-day run in cinemas, Dhurandhar has amassed Rs 739 crore net in India, while gross stands at Rs 886.75. Worldwide collections of the film have touched Rs 1136.75 crore.

During the New Year's holiday season, the film enjoyed increased footfall. Dhurandhar had an overall 35.43% occupancy in Hindi on January 1. Interestingly, Chennai had the highest occupancy rate, 60.00%, while Surat witnessed the lowest, 9%, among the major cities in India.