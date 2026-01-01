ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 27: Aditya Dhar's Film Roars Into New Year With Rs 1113 Cr worldwide, Rs 867 Cr India Gross

Hyderabad: It's been almost a month since Dhurandhar hit the screens, but the mass entertainer on steroids is far from slowing down. Headlined by an impressive ensemble and led by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar capped 2025 on a high note for Hindi cinema and entered the New Year with the same energy. Made on a reported budget of Rs 250 crore, Aditya Dhar's ambitious film hit breakeven within three weeks of release. Defying new releases and a Hollywood giant like James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, Ranveer's actioner has retained momentum and continues to register double-digit collections well into its fourth week.

On Wednesday, which was day 27, Dhurandhar hit Rs 723.25 crore net in India. The number nearly matches the combined lifetime collections of Ranveer Singh’s top three grossers: Padmaavat (Rs 302.15 crore), Simmba (Rs 240.3 crore), and Bajirao Mastani (Rs 184.3 crore).

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar minted over Rs 11 crore net on day 27 in India. The film had an overall 22.72% occupancy in Hindi on Wednesday, which hints that the holiday season did help retain the footfall, which had been witnessing a slight drop in the past few days. Worldwide, the film has zoomed past the Rs 1,100 crore mark, with India gross collections standing at Rs 867.3 crore.