Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 27: Aditya Dhar's Film Roars Into New Year With Rs 1113 Cr worldwide, Rs 867 Cr India Gross
Aditya Dhar's espionage thriller starring Ranveer Singh blazes into 2026 with strong momentum. Running in its fourth week, the film continues to post double-digit collections.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 1, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: It's been almost a month since Dhurandhar hit the screens, but the mass entertainer on steroids is far from slowing down. Headlined by an impressive ensemble and led by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar capped 2025 on a high note for Hindi cinema and entered the New Year with the same energy. Made on a reported budget of Rs 250 crore, Aditya Dhar's ambitious film hit breakeven within three weeks of release. Defying new releases and a Hollywood giant like James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, Ranveer's actioner has retained momentum and continues to register double-digit collections well into its fourth week.
On Wednesday, which was day 27, Dhurandhar hit Rs 723.25 crore net in India. The number nearly matches the combined lifetime collections of Ranveer Singh’s top three grossers: Padmaavat (Rs 302.15 crore), Simmba (Rs 240.3 crore), and Bajirao Mastani (Rs 184.3 crore).
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar minted over Rs 11 crore net on day 27 in India. The film had an overall 22.72% occupancy in Hindi on Wednesday, which hints that the holiday season did help retain the footfall, which had been witnessing a slight drop in the past few days. Worldwide, the film has zoomed past the Rs 1,100 crore mark, with India gross collections standing at Rs 867.3 crore.
Dhurandhar Box Office Collections At A Glance
|Day/Week
|India Net Collection
|Week 1
|Rs 207.25 cr
|Week 2
|Rs 253.25 cr
|Week 3
|Rs 172 cr
|Day 22 (Fourth Friday)
|Rs 15 cr
|Day 23 (Fourth Saturday)
|Rs 20.5 cr
|Day 24 (Fourth Sunday)
|Rs 22.5 cr
|Day 25 (Fourth Monday)
|Rs 10.5 cr
|Day 26 (Fourth Tuesday)
|Rs 11.25 cr
|Day 27 (Fourth Wednesday)
|Rs 11 cr
|Total
|Rs 723.25 cr
(Data source: Sacnilk)
After the humongous success of Dhurandhar, the makers are all set to release the second installment of the film in a short succession. Dhurandhar 2 will be released on March 19. For the sequel, makers are planning to expand the release language roster with a five-language pan-India and global rollout. The film is slated for a grand Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi 2026 release. Similar to the trajectory of the original, Dhurandhar 2 will also not have a solo release window. The film will lock horns with KGF star Yash's highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, releasing the same day as Dhurandhar 2.
Ranveer aside, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and more in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the espionage thriller is inspired by true events and covert operations. Dhar has co-produced the film with his brother Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.
Read More