Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh Film Refuses To Slow Down With Historic Double-Digit Streak
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar moves closer to beating Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan that had a worldwide haul of Rs 1160 crore.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 31, 2025 at 10:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is rewriting the rules of the Indian box office. On day 26, nearly a month after release, the film continues to show extraordinary strength, refusing to slow down. The spy actioner is now within touching distance of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (Rs 1160 crore), with over Rs 1100 cr in 26 days, becoming one of the most successful Indian films of all time. Its sustained performance, both in India and overseas, has surprised trade experts and thrilled exhibitors.
The Ranveer Singh-starrer opened amid massive buzz with Rs 28 crore on December 5, 2025. With strong word-of-mouth growing, it saw its numbers multiply in the coming days. The film wrapped its first-week with Rs 207.25 crore in the domestic circuit, helping it set the tone for a historic run. The film remained strong in its first week with packed houses from metros to tier-2 cities.
The second week was no less. The film's buzz only grew with repeat audiences. By the end of its second week, the film made a massive Rs 253.25 crore. This is when Dhurandhar firmly entered the all-time blockbuster zone. The film held exceptionally well on weekdays and exploded again over the second weekend. Trade analysts called it one of the strongest second-week performances ever for a Hindi film.
Collections fumbled in the week 3, which is highly expected given the long run. Despite a dip, the film maintained its double-digit streak, and earned Rs 172 cr. Despite new releases, Dhurandhar stayed rock solid, especially in single screens and overseas markets.
Week 4 has turned out to be historic. According to film critic Taran Adarsh, Dhurandhar achieved something no film has done before. He wrote on X: "NEW RECORD – DHURANDHAR REMAINS IN DOUBLE DIGITS FOR NON-STOP 25 DAYS… No film – not even Pushpa 2 (Hindi) – managed this."
Week 4 Figures So Far:
- Friday: Rs 15 crore
- Saturday: Rs 20.50 crore
- Sunday: Rs 22.50 crore
- Monday: Rs 10.50 crore
By day 26, the film earned an estimated Rs 11.25 crore net, helped by New Year celebrations. Its India net total now stands at Rs 712.25 crore, while the India gross is around Rs 854.75 crore.
Massive Overseas Run Pushes Worldwide Total Past Rs 1100 Crore
Overseas markets have played a huge role in the film's success. Dhurandhar has earned $27.5 million overseas, including a remarkable $17 million from the US and Canada alone. It is now the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film in North America, beating films like Jawan and RRR in that territory. With overseas collections of Rs 240 plus crore, the film's worldwide total has crossed Rs 1101 crore, officially placing it among the top seven highest-grossing Indian films ever.
A supreme force, by every measure 🔥— Jio Studios (@jiostudios) December 29, 2025
Records Broken and Competition Ahead
Dhurandhar is now the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India in terms of net collections. It is also the highest-grossing Hindi original film ever. The film is closing in on Jawan's worldwide total of Rs 1160 crore. Trade expects it to cross that mark within days. After that, its next targets are KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 1215 crore) and RRR (Rs 1250 crore).
Meanwhile, Hollywood competition like Avatar: Fire and Ash has failed to dent its run, with much lower daily numbers. If momentum holds into its fifth week, the film could climb further up the all-time list.
