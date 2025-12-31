ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh Film Refuses To Slow Down With Historic Double-Digit Streak

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is rewriting the rules of the Indian box office. On day 26, nearly a month after release, the film continues to show extraordinary strength, refusing to slow down. The spy actioner is now within touching distance of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (Rs 1160 crore), with over Rs 1100 cr in 26 days, becoming one of the most successful Indian films of all time. Its sustained performance, both in India and overseas, has surprised trade experts and thrilled exhibitors.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer opened amid massive buzz with Rs 28 crore on December 5, 2025. With strong word-of-mouth growing, it saw its numbers multiply in the coming days. The film wrapped its first-week with Rs 207.25 crore in the domestic circuit, helping it set the tone for a historic run. The film remained strong in its first week with packed houses from metros to tier-2 cities.

The second week was no less. The film's buzz only grew with repeat audiences. By the end of its second week, the film made a massive Rs 253.25 crore. This is when Dhurandhar firmly entered the all-time blockbuster zone. The film held exceptionally well on weekdays and exploded again over the second weekend. Trade analysts called it one of the strongest second-week performances ever for a Hindi film.

Collections fumbled in the week 3, which is highly expected given the long run. Despite a dip, the film maintained its double-digit streak, and earned Rs 172 cr. Despite new releases, Dhurandhar stayed rock solid, especially in single screens and overseas markets.