ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Box office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 700 Cr Net In India, Nears Jawan Record

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar has turned into a full-blown box office storm. Even after 25 days in theatres, the Ranveer Singh-starrer is showing no signs of slowing down. The Aditya Dhar directorial is on a record breaking spree with positive word-of-mouth and repeat audience footfall.

The spy-thriller opened big on December 5, 2025 with Rs 28 cr in domestic circuits. With buzz growing, the film saw a thunderous response in its first weekend. It recorded a massive jump from day 1 to day 2 and then day 3, minting Rs 32 cr and Rs 43 cr, respectively. By the end of its first week, Dhurandhar had already collected Rs 207.25 crore net in India, marking one of the biggest opening weeks ever for a Hindi film.

In its second week, the film made an astounding Rs 253.25 cr, further strengthening the film's position at the box office. The following week, Dhurandhar saw minor dips on weekdays but stayed strong. Week 3 closed with Rs 172 crore net, taking the overall total close to Rs 630 crore in India.

The fourth weekend once again surprised trade experts. Despite new releases and competition, Dhurandhar pulled in more than Rs 60 crore over the weekend. On day 25, its fourth Monday, the film earned around Rs 10.50 crore net in India. This took the total domestic net collection to approximately Rs 701 crore in just 25 days.