Dhurandhar Box office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 700 Cr Net In India, Nears Jawan Record
Dhurandhar continues its historic box office run on day 25, crossing Rs 700 crore net in India, breaking multiple Bollywood records.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 30, 2025 at 12:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dhurandhar has turned into a full-blown box office storm. Even after 25 days in theatres, the Ranveer Singh-starrer is showing no signs of slowing down. The Aditya Dhar directorial is on a record breaking spree with positive word-of-mouth and repeat audience footfall.
The spy-thriller opened big on December 5, 2025 with Rs 28 cr in domestic circuits. With buzz growing, the film saw a thunderous response in its first weekend. It recorded a massive jump from day 1 to day 2 and then day 3, minting Rs 32 cr and Rs 43 cr, respectively. By the end of its first week, Dhurandhar had already collected Rs 207.25 crore net in India, marking one of the biggest opening weeks ever for a Hindi film.
In its second week, the film made an astounding Rs 253.25 cr, further strengthening the film's position at the box office. The following week, Dhurandhar saw minor dips on weekdays but stayed strong. Week 3 closed with Rs 172 crore net, taking the overall total close to Rs 630 crore in India.
The fourth weekend once again surprised trade experts. Despite new releases and competition, Dhurandhar pulled in more than Rs 60 crore over the weekend. On day 25, its fourth Monday, the film earned around Rs 10.50 crore net in India. This took the total domestic net collection to approximately Rs 701 crore in just 25 days.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day/Week
|India Net Collection
|Week 1
|Rs 207.25 cr
|Week 2
|Rs 253.25 cr
|Week 3
|Rs 172 cr
|Day 22 (Fourth Friday)
|Rs 15 cr
|Day 23 (Fourth Saturday)
|Rs 20.5 cr
|Day 24 (Fourth Sunday)
|Rs 22.5 cr
|Day 25 (Fourth Monday)
|Rs 10.75 cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 701 cr
Data source: Sacnilk
With this, Dhurandhar became the first Bollywood film ever to cross the Rs 700 crore net mark in India. Only a few South Indian films like Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and Pushpa 2 have achieved this milestone before.
In terms of gross collections, Dhurandhar has earned around Rs 841.6 crore in India so far. Overseas, the film has also performed exceptionally well. Backed by strong holiday business, especially during Christmas, it has collected around Rs 237 crore outside India. This takes the worldwide gross total to over Rs 1100 crore after 25 days.
With this achievement, Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide and overtaken big films like Kalki 2898 AD and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. It has now become the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time globally. The film is now chasing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which earned around Rs 1160 crore worldwide. Trade experts believe Dhurandhar could cross this mark very soon and move into the top six.
