Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller Smashes All-Time Fourth Weekend Records

The weekdays held very well for a big action film. Monday saw Rs 23.25 crore, and the film remained steady for the rest of the week, collecting around Rs 27 crore on multiple days. Week 1 closed at Rs 207.25 crore, which itself was one of the highest first-week collections ever for a Hindi film.

The film opened strongly on its first day with an India net collection of Rs 28 crore. This was a solid start, especially because the film released without any major holiday advantage. The opening weekend clearly showed the audience interest. On Saturday, collections rose to Rs 32 crore, and on Sunday, the film jumped to Rs 43 crore. By the end of its first weekend, Dhurandhar had already made its intent clear.

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar has turned into a full-scale box office rampage that shows no signs of slowing down. From its opening day to its fourth weekend, the Ranveer Singh starrer has rewritten record books and surprised the trade at every step. On day 24, the Aditya Dhar directed spy thriller added another massive number to its total, taking its India net collection to an unbelievable Rs 690 crore.

Instead of slowing down in week 2, Dhurandhar went into overdrive. The second Friday opened higher than the first Friday with Rs 32.5 crore. Saturday and Sunday were massive, with Rs 53 crore and Rs 58 crore, respectively. Week 2 wrapped with Rs 253.25 crore, marking another major milestone. Despite lower weekday collections, Dhurandhar managed to add Rs 172 crore in its third week. At the end of 21 days, the film had already crossed Rs 660 crore net in India.

What followed next shocked everyone. In its fourth week, when most films struggle to survive, Dhurandhar delivered historic numbers. On day 22, the fourth Friday, the film collected Rs 15 crore. On day 23, Saturday, it jumped to Rs 20.5 crore. Day 24, Sunday, brought in another Rs 22.25 crore as per early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk. This took the fourth weekend total to nearly Rs 58 crore and the overall India net total to Rs 690 crore.

Box Office Breakdown

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 207.25 cr Week 2 Rs 253.25 cr Week 3 Rs 172 cr Day 22 (Fourth Friday) Rs 15 cr Day 23 (Fourth Saturday) Rs 20.5 cr Day 24 (Fourth Sunday) Rs 22.25 cr (early estimates) Total Rs 690.25 cr

Data source: Sacnilk

With this, Dhurandhar has delivered the highest fourth weekend for a Hindi film. It comfortably beat Pushpa 2's fourth-weekend record of Rs 53.75 crore. No Bollywood film in history has shown such strength so late into its run. The film is now the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever in India net collections.

Worldwide, Dhurandhar has crossed Rs 1,050 crore and entered the elite Rs 1,000 crore club in just 22 days. It is the ninth Indian film to do so and the first of 2025. It has also gone past the lifetime collections of Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD, becoming the seventh highest-grossing Indian film globally.

The film has faced new competition but remains unaffected. Kartik Aaryan's Christmas release Tu Mera Main Teri Main Tera Tu Meri has struggled in comparison, collecting only around Rs 18 crore in its first three days. Even Hollywood release Avatar: Fire and Ash could not dent Dhurandhar's hold in India, as the Ranveer starrer emerged as the top choice for audiences during the Christmas weekend.