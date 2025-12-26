ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Starrer Gets Big Christmas Boost, Nears Rs 1000 Cr Worldwide

After witnessing a slight dip midweek, Dhurandhar bounced back strongly on Thursday, December 25. According to reports from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 26 crore on Day 21. This marks a notable rise compared to its earnings earlier in the week, when the movie collected Rs 18 crore on Wednesday, Rs 17.25 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 16.5 crore on Monday. The film's total 21-day collection in India stands at Rs 633.50 crore.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's spy action thriller Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable run at the box office. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film witnessed a major jump in collections on Christmas, on Day 21, compared to the previous few days of earnings. Even after completing three weeks in theatres, Dhurandhar shows no signs of slowing down and is steadily inching closer to the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide.

Occupancy Rates

Dhurandhar had an overall 46.50% Hindi (2D) occupancy on Thursday, December 25, 2025, in theatres.

Morning Shows: 31.20%

Afternoon Shows: 62.48%

Evening Shows: 55.44%

Night Shows: 36.86%

Dhurandhar Worldwide Collection Day 21

By the end of Day 21, Dhurandhar's worldwide box office collection reached an estimated Rs 944 crore. Of this, India's gross collection is Rs 729 crore, while overseas markets have collected around Rs 215 crore. The film has also become the first Bollywood release of 2025 to cross Rs 920 crore globally. The movie is rapidly approaching the Rs 1000 crore club.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar follows the story of Indian spy Hamza, who infiltrates Pakistan and becomes part of Rehman Dakait's gang. Inspired by real-life incidents such as the Kandahar hijack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film is set in early-2000s Pakistan and revolves around dismantling the notorious Lyari gangs.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. A sequel to Dhurandhar is already in development and is slated for a theatrical release on March 19 next year.