Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh Beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Becomes Biggest A-Rated Indian Grosser

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has been on a box office rampage. The spy actioner hit theatres on December 5, 2025, and since then has been dominating the box office. The film has been going strong even in its third week, outpacing Hollywood giant like Avatar: Fire and Ash and new releases alike.

Strong Opening at the Box Office

The film opened on a very good note. On its first day, Dhurandhar collected Rs 28 crore net in India. The numbers grew over the weekend, with Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 43 crore on Sunday. The film, with its positive word-of-mouth, closed the opening weekend on a record-breaking Rs 103 crore.

The weekend collection only pushed the film's weekday numbers. Despite a minor dip on its first Monday, Dhurandhar recovered and maintained steady numbers throughout the week. By the end of its first week, the film had collected Rs 207.25 crore net in India, pulling massive crowds and repeat audience.

Outgrowing expectations, Dhurandhar grew stronger in its second week. The film earned Rs 253.25 crore in week two. Weekend collections were once again impressive, especially on Saturday and Sunday. This rare growth in the second week confirmed the film's blockbuster status.

The film continued its strong run in the third week as well. On day 15, its third Friday, the Ranveer starrer made Rs 22.5 cr. It further grew to Rs 34.25 cr on day 16 (Saturday) and Rs 38.5 cr on day 17 (Sunday). On Monday and Tuesday, Dhurandhar minted Rs 16.5 cr and Rs 17.25 cr, respectively.

On Wednesday, its 20th day at the box office, the Aditya Dhar directorial saw a slight increase, making Rs 17.75 cr as per early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk. With this, Dhurandhar completed 20 days at the box office with a massive Rs 607.25 crore net collection in India.