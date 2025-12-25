Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh Beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Becomes Biggest A-Rated Indian Grosser
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues its historic box office run, crossing Rs 600 crore in India and Rs 900 crore worldwide.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 11:22 AM IST
Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has been on a box office rampage. The spy actioner hit theatres on December 5, 2025, and since then has been dominating the box office. The film has been going strong even in its third week, outpacing Hollywood giant like Avatar: Fire and Ash and new releases alike.
Strong Opening at the Box Office
The film opened on a very good note. On its first day, Dhurandhar collected Rs 28 crore net in India. The numbers grew over the weekend, with Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 43 crore on Sunday. The film, with its positive word-of-mouth, closed the opening weekend on a record-breaking Rs 103 crore.
The weekend collection only pushed the film's weekday numbers. Despite a minor dip on its first Monday, Dhurandhar recovered and maintained steady numbers throughout the week. By the end of its first week, the film had collected Rs 207.25 crore net in India, pulling massive crowds and repeat audience.
Outgrowing expectations, Dhurandhar grew stronger in its second week. The film earned Rs 253.25 crore in week two. Weekend collections were once again impressive, especially on Saturday and Sunday. This rare growth in the second week confirmed the film's blockbuster status.
The film continued its strong run in the third week as well. On day 15, its third Friday, the Ranveer starrer made Rs 22.5 cr. It further grew to Rs 34.25 cr on day 16 (Saturday) and Rs 38.5 cr on day 17 (Sunday). On Monday and Tuesday, Dhurandhar minted Rs 16.5 cr and Rs 17.25 cr, respectively.
On Wednesday, its 20th day at the box office, the Aditya Dhar directorial saw a slight increase, making Rs 17.75 cr as per early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk. With this, Dhurandhar completed 20 days at the box office with a massive Rs 607.25 crore net collection in India.
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection So far
|Day/Week
|India Net
|Week 1
|Rs 207.25 cr
|Week 2
|Rs 253.25 cr
|Day 15 (Third Friday)
|Rs 22.5 cr
|Day 16 (Third Saturday)
|Rs 34.25 cr
|Day 17 (Third Sunday)
|Rs 38.5 cr
|Day 18 (Third Monday)
|Rs 16 cr
|Day 19 (Third Tuesday)
|Rs 17.25 cr
|Day 20 (Third Wednesday)
|Rs 17.75 cr
|Total
|Rs 607.25 cr
Data source: Sacnilk
Worldwide Collection and Records
Globally, Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 900 crore mark and is now heading towards Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The film has overtaken Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to become the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film ever. It has also become the biggest Indian grosser of 2025, beating Kantara Chapter 1.
Comparisons with Other Big Films
In India, Dhurandhar has crossed the lifetime collections of Stree 2 and Chhaava. It is now among the very few Hindi films to cross Rs 600 crore domestically. The film now stands just behind Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in terms of Indian box office collections.
Avatar: Fire and Ash Performance
Hollywood release Avatar: Fire and Ash released on December 19, 2025. While the film has performed decently, it remains far behind Dhurandhar. Avatar has collected Rs 95.75 crore net in six days in India. Dhurandhar continues to lead and holds the top position at the box office.
The massive success of Dhurandhar has affected Christmas releases as well. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is struggling at the box office due to limited screens and shows. The strong presence of Dhurandhar has left little space for the new release.
More About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy on a dangerous mission. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. With its massive success, excitement is already building for Dhurandhar 2, which is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, in Hindi and all South Indian languages.
