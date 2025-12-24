ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh Film Beats Jawan, Pushpa 2 Records On Third Tuesday

The momentum did not slow down in week 2. In fact, the second weekend saw an even bigger jump. The film collected Rs 53 crore on the second Saturday and Rs 58 crore on Sunday. These numbers surprised trade experts and audiences alike. By the end of week 2, Dhurandhar had added Rs 253.25 crore more, taking its total to over Rs 460 crore in just fourteen days. Very few films have shown such consistency across two full weeks.

Despite a dip on Monday, Dhurandhar maintained stability during working days and finished its first week with a stunning Rs 207.25 crore India net collection. This alone placed the film among the biggest openers in Hindi cinema history.

The film opened strong with Rs 28 crore on December 5, 2025. From then, it didn't stop and registered massive growth, collecting Rs 32 cr on Saturday and Rs 43 cr on Sunday. The first week closed on an extraordinary note, breaching the Rs 100 cr mark in just three days of its release.

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar is on a historic box office streak that very few Indian films have ever managed. The Aditya Dhar directorial has been riding high smashing major box office records of 2025 with its unprecedented numbers, both in the domestic circuit and overseas. The film on Tuesday, its 19th day, emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film in India with record-breaking third Tuesday figures.

The third weekend once again confirmed the film's strength. On the third Friday, Dhurandhar earned Rs 22.5 crore. Saturday saw a rise with Rs 34.25 crore, followed by Rs 38.5 crore on Sunday. The film then faced its sharpest drop on Monday with Rs 16.5 crore, but it quickly recovered on Tuesday.

On day 19, which was the third Tuesday, Dhurandhar collected an estimated Rs 17.25 crore in India. This figure made it the highest day 19 collection ever recorded for a Hindi film. With this, the film's India net total reached Rs 589.5 cr in 19 days. It comfortably crossed the lifetime India collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar is closing in on another massive milestone. The film's India gross collections have crossed Rs 700 crore and currently stand at around Rs 707.5 cr. Overseas, the film has earned approximately Rs 190 crore in nineteen days. This takes the worldwide gross total to an estimated Rs 897.5 crore. With the Christmas holiday approaching, trade experts expect the film to comfortably enter the Rs 1000 crore club.

Dhurandhar has also created several other records. It became the first Indian film to earn Rs 20 crore or more for seventeen consecutive days. It is also the fastest Hindi film to cross Rs 100 crore in its third week. On day 19, it beat films like Pathaan, Pushpa 2 (Hindi), Baahubali 2 (Hindi), and Stree 2 in terms of collections.

The film has also been overshadowing Hollywood giant Avatar: Fire And Ash. Avatar collected around Rs 9.25 crore on its fifth day, while Dhurandhar earned nearly double that amount on its nineteenth day. Despite the Hollywood release, the spy-actioner has been able to hold its ground at the box office.

With its record-breaking feat at the box office, Dhurandhar has also locked in an impressive OTT deal. As per reports in the media, Dhurandhar has bagged a staggering Rs 285 cr deal with Netflix. This makes it one of the biggest OTT deals ever for an Indian film, surpassing previous records set by Pushpa 2.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar tells the story of Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates the dangerous Lyari gangs of Pakistan.