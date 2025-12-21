ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Box office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh Starrer Becomes Fastest Bollywood Film To Enter Rs 500 Cr Club

The second week proved that the film was not slowing down. The second Friday brought in Rs 32.5 cr, followed by a thunderous Saturday of Rs 53 crore and a massive Sunday total of Rs 58 cr. Despite weekday drops, the film held well and ended week two with Rs 253.25 cr. This took the total to well above Rs 460 cr in just fourteen days.

The film opened on its first Friday with a massive Rs 28 crore. The Aditya Dhar directorial followed by massive uptick collecting Rs 32 cr on Saturday and Rs 43 cr on Sunday. Despite a usual dip on Monday, the film maintained momentum. Through the week, the spy actioner showed solid hold with growing word-of-mouth publicity. The film wrapped its first week on a high note, banking Rs 207.25 cr.

Hyderabad: Box office rampage is the only phrase that fits the journey of Dhurandhar. From the moment it hit theatres, the film has shown unstoppable power. In just sixteen days, the Ranveer Singh starrer has crossed Rs 516.50 crore in Hindi net collection, creating history and setting new benchmarks for Bollywood.

On day fifteen, the third Friday, the film added Rs 22.5 crore. Day sixteen, which was a Saturday, saw another big jump. Early estimates place the day sixteen collection at Rs 33.5 cr. With this, Dhurandhar closed its sixteenth day at a stunning Rs 516.50 crore Hindi net collection.

Occupancy figures clearly show why the film is performing at this level. The 57.26 percent occupancy on its third Saturday signals at packed theatres and strong audience interest even in the third weekend.

With this achievement, Dhurandhar has become the fastest outright Bollywood film to cross the Rs 500 cr net mark, doing so in just sixteen days. Only Pushpa 2: The Rule reached the milestone faster, in eleven days. Among Hindi films, Dhurandhar has beaten Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which took eighteen days to cross the same mark.

This success also makes Dhurandhar the biggest film of Ranveer Singh's career by a huge margin. His previous top grosser Padmaavat earned Rs 302.15 crore, followed by Simmba at Rs 240.3 crore, Bajirao Mastani at Rs 184.3 crore, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani at Rs 153.55 crore.

With strong collections still coming in and festive weeks ahead, Dhurandhar is expected to comfortably cross the Rs 1000 cr milestone globally. This would place Ranveer in an elite club currently dominated by Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas.

The buzz is also high because Dhurandhar 2 is already scheduled for a March 2026 release. If the sequel matches the success of the first film, Ranveer Singh could create a never-seen-before record by delivering two Rs 1000 crore grossers within a few months.