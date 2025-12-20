Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats Avatar 3 On Its Release Day; Crosses Rs 500 Cr
Dhurandhar remains strong on Day 15, collecting over Rs 22 crore in India, and outperforming the new Hollywood release Avatar: Fire and Ash.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 20, 2025 at 11:08 AM IST|
Updated : December 20, 2025 at 12:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's spy action thriller Dhurandhar continues its impressive run at the box office even after completing two weeks in theatres. Released on December 5, the Aditya Dhar directorial opened to mixed reviews but has shown remarkable consistency in theatres. The movie remains unaffected even by fresh competition, including the recent Hollywood film Avatar: Fire and Ash. On Day 15, Dhurandhar once again collected solid numbers.
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15
According to the makers of Dhurandhar, the film earned Rs 23.7 crore on Friday in India. By the end of its first seven days, the film brought in Rs 218 crore, surpassing the Hindi first-week collection of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2, which collected Rs 196.50 crore. Dhurandhar's total box office collection in India so far stands at Rs 503.20 crore.
Dhurandhar Faces Competition From Avatar Fire And Ash, But Still Stands Tall
Dhurandhar has very well managed to counter competition from the new Hollywood release, Avatar: Fire and Ash. James Cameron's movie was released recently on December 19, but opened below expectations, collecting Rs 20 crore in India. Notably, Dhurandhar outperformed the Hollywood release on its first day itself, earning more on a single weekday than Avatar managed on its opening day in India.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|India Net Collection
|Week 1
|Rs 218 Cr
|Week 2
|Rs 261.5 Cr
|Day 15
|Rs 23.70 Cr
|Total
|Rs 503.20 Cr
Data Source: Jio Studios
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar is set against the backdrop of Pakistan and follows the story of an Indian spy infiltrating terror networks operating out of Lyari. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali Mazari, who is later revealed to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in key roles. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios along with Aditya and Lokesh Dhar's B62 Studios. The film is the first part of a two-part series, with the sequel scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.
