ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats Avatar 3 On Its Release Day; Crosses Rs 500 Cr

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's spy action thriller Dhurandhar continues its impressive run at the box office even after completing two weeks in theatres. Released on December 5, the Aditya Dhar directorial opened to mixed reviews but has shown remarkable consistency in theatres. The movie remains unaffected even by fresh competition, including the recent Hollywood film Avatar: Fire and Ash. On Day 15, Dhurandhar once again collected solid numbers.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15

According to the makers of Dhurandhar, the film earned Rs 23.7 crore on Friday in India. By the end of its first seven days, the film brought in Rs 218 crore, surpassing the Hindi first-week collection of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2, which collected Rs 196.50 crore. Dhurandhar's total box office collection in India so far stands at Rs 503.20 crore.

Dhurandhar Faces Competition From Avatar Fire And Ash, But Still Stands Tall