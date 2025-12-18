ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh's Film Eyes Rs 500 Cr In India Ahead Of Avatar Fire And Ash Clash

Hyderabad: Spy actioner Dhurandhar has the box office on fire. The Aditya Dhar directorial released in theaters on Decemebre 5, 2025 and since then has been going strong in theaters in India and abroad. With Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

The film backed by a gripping storyline, has been receiving exceptional response from audiences nationwide. It's phenomenal performance is also reflected in its overall two-week figures. Here is a look at the 13-day box office collection of Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar had a solid start on its first day. On day 1 (Friday), the film collected Rs 28 crore net in India. On day 2 (Saturday), collections rose to Rs 32 crore, showing a healthy jump. The momentum continued on day 3 (Sunday), when the film earned Rs 43 crore. The first weekend itself made it clear that the film had connected with the audience.

After a strong weekend, the film saw a drop on day 4 (Monday), collecting Rs 23.25 crore. However, the movie quickly recovered collecting Rs 27 cr on day 5 (Tuesday), day 6 (Wednesday), and day 7 (Thursday). This consistency helped the film end week 1 with Rs 207.25 crore net, which is a massive figure going by the recent box office trends.

The second week of Dhurandhar turned out to be even bigger than the first. On day 8 (Friday), the film collected Rs 32.5 crore, higher than the previous Friday. The real surprise came over the weekend. The film made Rs 53 crore on day 9 (Saturday), followed by Rs 58 crore on Sunday. These numbers were higher than many films' opening weekends.

Even weekdays remained strong with Monday registering Rs 30.5 crore. Tuesday recorded zero dip, making Rs 30.5 cr again, showcasing the strong box office hold the film has been enjoying. On day 13 (Wednesday), Dhurandhar witnessed its first drop with Rs 25.5 crore as per early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk.