Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh's Film Eyes Rs 500 Cr In India Ahead Of Avatar Fire And Ash Clash
Dhurandhar delivers a historic box office run eyeing Rs 500 cr. It has become Ranveer Singh's biggest film.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 18, 2025 at 11:22 AM IST|
Updated : December 18, 2025 at 12:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Spy actioner Dhurandhar has the box office on fire. The Aditya Dhar directorial released in theaters on Decemebre 5, 2025 and since then has been going strong in theaters in India and abroad. With Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in key roles.
The film backed by a gripping storyline, has been receiving exceptional response from audiences nationwide. It's phenomenal performance is also reflected in its overall two-week figures. Here is a look at the 13-day box office collection of Dhurandhar.
Dhurandhar had a solid start on its first day. On day 1 (Friday), the film collected Rs 28 crore net in India. On day 2 (Saturday), collections rose to Rs 32 crore, showing a healthy jump. The momentum continued on day 3 (Sunday), when the film earned Rs 43 crore. The first weekend itself made it clear that the film had connected with the audience.
After a strong weekend, the film saw a drop on day 4 (Monday), collecting Rs 23.25 crore. However, the movie quickly recovered collecting Rs 27 cr on day 5 (Tuesday), day 6 (Wednesday), and day 7 (Thursday). This consistency helped the film end week 1 with Rs 207.25 crore net, which is a massive figure going by the recent box office trends.
SIMPLY UNSTOPPABLE: 'DHURANDHAR' CREATES HISTORY, YET AGAIN... #Dhurandhar becomes the FIRST FILM in the history of #Hindi cinema to cross ₹ 200 cr in *Week 2* – and that too in just *5 days* [Fri to Tue].— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2025
The previous record was held by #Pushpa2 #Hindi, which had collected ₹… pic.twitter.com/svc7IhCKxh
The second week of Dhurandhar turned out to be even bigger than the first. On day 8 (Friday), the film collected Rs 32.5 crore, higher than the previous Friday. The real surprise came over the weekend. The film made Rs 53 crore on day 9 (Saturday), followed by Rs 58 crore on Sunday. These numbers were higher than many films' opening weekends.
Even weekdays remained strong with Monday registering Rs 30.5 crore. Tuesday recorded zero dip, making Rs 30.5 cr again, showcasing the strong box office hold the film has been enjoying. On day 13 (Wednesday), Dhurandhar witnessed its first drop with Rs 25.5 crore as per early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk.
#Dhurandhar joining ~ #1000Cr " worldwide" isn't a cup of everyone's tea ✴️🔥✴️🔥✴️🔥🧨🧨— Manoz Kumar (@ManozTalks) December 18, 2025
verdict ~ all time blockbuster #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/48O39vjehl
Total Collection After 13 Days
After thirteen days, Dhurandhar has collected a stunning Rs 437.25 crore net in India. It has already crossed several lifetime records of big films like Salaar and Dangal and is still running strong.
Theatre Occupancy Details
On Wednesday, December 17, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 35.28 percent. Morning shows registers 19.48 pc occupancy, while afternoon Shows rose to 34.72 pc. Evening Shows witnessed 41.77 pc footfall with the night shows peaking at 45.14 pc. The strong evening and night occupancy shows that audience interest remains high.
🔥 Calling it early.#Dhurandhar isn’t slowing down — momentum, WOM, and repeat value are lining up.— Debashis Jena (@debashisjena100) December 18, 2025
₹600 Cr+ NET lifetime is firmly on the table.
The real question: how far beyond? 👀💥
Records Broken by Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar has made box office history. It became the biggest second-week grosser in Hindi cinema, beating Pushpa 2. It crossed Rs 200 crore net in the second week, a first for any Hindi film.
The movie has also become Ranveer Singh's highest-grossing film, surpassing Padmaavat. Worldwide, the film crossed Rs 633 crore in just 12 days and is now heading towards the Rs 1000 crore club.
Dhurandhar is now the third-highest-grossing film of 2025 in India. It has also beaten the lifetime India collection of Baahubali: The Beginning.
Upcoming Box Office Clashes
The film will soon face competition from James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, releasing on December 19. Another challenger is the Christmas release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.
Read More
- SS Rajamouli's Big Questions To James Cameron After Watching Avatar Fire And Ash: From Jake Sully's Dilemma To AI Fears
- Fallout Season 2 Arrives To Rave Reviews And A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
- Homebound Enters Oscars 2026 Shortlist, Only Fifth Indian Film to Achieve The Feat; When Will Nominations Be Announced?