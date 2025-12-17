ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh Starrer Registers Biggest Second Tuesday In Hindi Film History

Hyderabad: Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a high-octane spy action thriller starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in important parts. Released amid massive expectations, the film has not only met them but has gone far beyond, creating history at the Indian box office within just twelve days of release.

The journey began with a strong opening on day 1. As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 28 crore on its first Friday. On its second day (Saturday), Dhurandhar witnessed a spike minting Rs 32 cr. Sunday grew bigger with Rs 43 cr with positive word-of-mouth growing.

Though Monday registered a dip, the film didn't falter much, making Rs 23.25 cr. Regaining momentum, the Ranveer starrer collected Rs 27 cr on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, showing unhinged interest among the moviegoers. By the end of its first week, Dhurandhar had collected an impressive Rs 207.25 crore India net.

The second week opened on a powerful note. The film brought in Rs 32.5 crore on Friday, followed by a massive surge on Saturday with Rs 53 cr. Sunday followed with an even stronger Rs 58 crore, making it one of the biggest second Sundays ever for a Hindi film.