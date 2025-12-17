Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh Starrer Registers Biggest Second Tuesday In Hindi Film History
Ranveer Singh's spy actioner Dhurandhar continues its historic box office run, crossing Rs 400 crore India net in 12 days.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 17, 2025 at 11:00 AM IST
Hyderabad: Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a high-octane spy action thriller starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in important parts. Released amid massive expectations, the film has not only met them but has gone far beyond, creating history at the Indian box office within just twelve days of release.
The journey began with a strong opening on day 1. As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 28 crore on its first Friday. On its second day (Saturday), Dhurandhar witnessed a spike minting Rs 32 cr. Sunday grew bigger with Rs 43 cr with positive word-of-mouth growing.
Though Monday registered a dip, the film didn't falter much, making Rs 23.25 cr. Regaining momentum, the Ranveer starrer collected Rs 27 cr on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, showing unhinged interest among the moviegoers. By the end of its first week, Dhurandhar had collected an impressive Rs 207.25 crore India net.
The second week opened on a powerful note. The film brought in Rs 32.5 crore on Friday, followed by a massive surge on Saturday with Rs 53 cr. Sunday followed with an even stronger Rs 58 crore, making it one of the biggest second Sundays ever for a Hindi film.
'DHURANDHAR': THE VICTORY MARCH CONTINUES – AHEAD OF 'PUSHPA 2', 'STREE 2', 'CHHAAVA' ON *SECOND MONDAY*... #Dhurandhar is on a record-smashing rampage, rewriting the boxoffice rulebook.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2025
The film has posted phenomenal numbers on its *second Monday* [Day 11] – a day that… pic.twitter.com/MEUS1QdXmy
On its second Monday, the film earned Rs 30.5 crore, a figure higher than its opening day. Day 12, the second Tuesday, added around Rs 30 crore as per early estimates. With this, the total India net collection after twelve days stands at Rs 411.25 crore.
|Day
|Box Office Collection
|Week 1
|Rs 207.25 Crore
|Day 8 (Friday)
|Rs 32.5 Crore
|Day 9 (Saturday)
|Rs 53 Crore
|Day 10 (Sunday)
|Rs 58 Crore
|Day 11 (Monday)
|Rs 30.50 Crore
|Day 12 (Tuesday)
|Rs 30 Crore
|Total
|Rs 411.25 Crore
Box Office Data: Sacnilk
With record breaking figures, Dhurandhar has registered the biggest second week ever for a Hindi film, collecting around Rs 204 crore in just five days of Week 2. This makes it the only Hindi film to cross Rs 200 crore net in its second week. It has also delivered the highest second Monday and second Tuesday collections in Hindi cinema history, beating films like Pushpa 2, Stree 2 and Chhaava by a wide margin.
Another major milestone is the Rs 400 crore India net mark, achieved in less than two weeks. The film has now surpassed the lifetime domestic collections of big titles like Dangal and Salaar. On the gross front, the all-India total stands close to Rs 493.5 crore and is expected to cross Rs 500 crore shortly. Internationally, the film has earned around Rs 130 crore, taking the worldwide collection to approximately Rs 623.5 crore, as per reports.
Dhurandhar has also become the highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh's career and the biggest commercial success for director Aditya Dhar. It holds the rare distinction of being an A-rated film that witnessed a strong upward trend in its second weekend. The film is the first part of a two-film franchise, with the sequel already announced. Given the historic performance of the first part, expectations from the second installment are already sky-high.
Read More